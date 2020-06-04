Alex Jones' embarrassing fake tan disaster is too relatable right now She revealed all on The One Show

Alex Jones is a woman after our own hearts! The down-to-earth presenter got real with The One Show viewers on Wednesday night, proving she's prone to the odd at-home beauty disaster just like the rest of us - with a little prompting from her co-star Rylan Clark-Neal, that is. Introducing the show, Rylan seemed keen to share Alex's fake tan efforts with the audience, saying: "Before we start, I've got to make a reference here. You're a woman of the people, I've had this problem myself in the past - no I'm gonna do it. Just wave to everyone at home, give them a little hello." Watch below what happened next…

Alex reveals her fake tan fail

Oh, Alex! We've all been there. Taking to her Instagram later on, Alex wrote: "I loved him till he exposed my badly tanned mits! (Thanks for all the tips). @rylan has promised to bring some magic stuff to sort them out tomorrow."

Fans only fell more in love with the relatable star after her admission, with one commenting: "Alex, don't ever change!" and another adding: "Like Rylan said, 'woman of the people'!!! We've all been there."

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, £14.99, Look Fantastic

We wonder what magic trick Rylan has up his sleeve? Our guess is a fake tan remover, the lifesaver of all lifesavers when it comes to streaky mishaps like the presenter's. We love the Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, which cleanses away all evidence in no time…

