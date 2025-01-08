Cameron Diaz, 52, puts her glow down to a $15 retinol - it's ideal for beginners too

The renaissance of Cameron Diaz is due in around a week - when her new Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx, Back In Action, hits the streaming service on January 17. The Holiday actress hasn't been on screens for years, and I for one am so excited to welcome her back to the fold including on this week's talk shows, namely Jimmy Fallon.

I've always loved Cameron; she's a girl's girl, besties with Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and sister-in-law Nicole Richie, and seems like someone you could share a glass of wine with while shooting the breeze. Which she did with Goop, where she divulged many of her skincare secrets and revealed she is a simple beauty routine kinda woman at heart. To be honest, I expected nothing else as she has the sort of skin that's naturally stunning whether she's in full-glam on the red carpet or at home appearing in her cute Instagram cookery videos to promote her organic wine brand, Avaline.

Cameron Diaz at a special The Holiday screening

The 52-year-old told Goop that wearing makeup every day for most of her life was “depleting” her skin and causing breakouts, but a few products had helped her achieve that "Goop glow" that her 12M Insta-followers are obsessed with.

The good news? One of Cameron's beauty go-tos is a $15 retinol that's ideal for beginners. Before thoughts of all the bad press retinol has gotten swirl around your head, just know that when used correctly, retinol really can transform your skin - just start slow, and you're good to glow. I wrote about how to use retinol in this handy guide, so if you are wanting to follow Cameron's lead, have a read before you start applying.

But back to Cameron. Her retinol du jour? The Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum, which is classed as "sensitive-skin friendly" so you know this is ideal for anyone who hasn't introduced the powerful anti-ageing ingredient to their skin yet.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the new Netflix movie, Back In Action

Retinol is a one and done product; it targets ageing, dullness, acne, texture, redness, dark spots, pores...just always, always, apply sunscreen if you're using a retinol product as it does make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Use in the evening, after cleansing, and apply a moisturizer or serum on top if the skin is particularly reactive. Start with a few nights a week to build up the skin's tolerance, and increase every few weeks.

Cameron uses hers with a Versed face oil (great for hydrating the skin post-retinol) and Goop's $125 Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator.

“I just love the Microderm scrub — it feels so good and really makes a difference in my skin. I have a face oil and a retinol from Versed, and that’s about it," she told Goop. "When I get up in the morning, I run my skin under the water in the shower — I don’t even use a cleanser in the mornings."

© Instagram Cameron Diaz and Avaline wine co-founder Katherine Power

As a busy mum of two, I love that her beauty routine is relatively simple - no long laborious triple cleansing or multiple products, just three powerful products that get the job done. Told you she's a girl's girl.