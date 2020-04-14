Frankie Bridge has just revealed the most genius hack for fake tanning on social media - and life will never be the same again. Wowing her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday night, the mum-of-two posted a picture of her tanning mitt which she'd tied to the end of an exfoliating brush with an elastic hairband. Captioning the snap "When you've got to tan your back yourself," Frankie's genius home-invention is sure to go down a treat with summer just around the corner. Completely affordable and extremely easy to make, we're officially inspired by this beauty hack. Looking for other ways to achieve an even tan across your back? We've got the details...

Frankie shared her fake tanning tip on Instagram

Retailing at £14.99 on the Feel Unique website, Fake Bake's 3-in-1 tanning mitt takes the hassle out of tanning those hard to reach areas. Complete with two mitt ends and a middle section, this one-of-a-kind product will help you to achieve a professional application finish. Made from luxurious velour for optimum skin comfort, each mitt is lined with protective film, to keep your hands streak free - and the best part? It's machine washable, so you'll be able to create that sunkissed look time and time again.

Fake Bake Bronzie Dual Mitt, £14.99, Feel Unique

Often revered for her beautifully bronzed appearance, the 31-year-old has long been a lover of fake tan. Back in 2015, Frankie told Cosmopolitan that "A bit of a spray tan always leaves you feeling better." Explaining that while on Strictly Come Dancing she used the popular brand St Tropez, she said: "It just gives you a bit of a glow, and makes you feel a bit healthier, and it's a good cheat I think. But I try not to put it on my face too much."

St Tropez Classic Bronzing Mousse, £19.25, Amazon

Keeping entertained during lockdown, Frankie's been spending her time posting hilarious videos on Tik Tok with her family. Just last week she shared a clip of herself and husband Wayne showing off their impressive dance moves on Instagram, captioning it: "We're back! We may have had to improvise a little." Looking like she'd just stepped off of a beach, Frankie showed off her impressive physique in a classic pair of grey joggers and a Calvin Klein bralette.

Frankie's been posting videos on Tik Tok with her family

