Ben Shephard unveils new look - and fans compare him to famous movie star The Good Morning Britain presenter swapped his suit and tie for a flight suit!

Ben Shephard thrilled his fans this week when he shared a new video that showed him wearing a flight suit and aviator sunglasses.

The Good Morning Britain star shared that he was dressed that way because he'd just enjoyed a unique experience – flying a spitfire aeroplane!

Unsurprisingly, considering he looked so similar to Maverick, the lead character in the fighter pilot movie Top Gun, Ben's fans were quick to compare him to the film's star, Tom Cruise.

Their comments included "You look like Tom Cruise x," "Top Gun eat your heart out," "You would make a good Maverick," "Go Ben Tom Cruise Shephard," and: "Top gun [clapping emoji]."

The stylish star is more typically seen in a suit and tie

The dad-of-two posted the short clip about his day out to Instagram, revealing that the full footage will be shown on an upcoming episode of GMB.

He also shared how much the special occasion meant to him, saying: "Look at this, got my jump suit on – flight suit – check out what I've been up to today."

Ben showed off his new look on Instagram

He then showed his followers a glimpse of the vintage plane and added: "Out in a spitfire, just had the most wonderful flight in this one over here, it's amazing, the sort of thing I always dreamt of as a kid...

"Honestly, it was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. Iconic aircraft and they let me fly it, they must be mad!"

He obviously saw the Hollywood resemblance himself, as he captioned the video by writing that he had "Gone all Maverick for a very special reason thanks to Don and the guys @bigginhillheritagehangar."

His heartfelt message went on: "There are few aircraft quite so iconic, recognizable and romantic as the #spitfire and I've just had the privilege of flying in one!!!! Still can’t quite believe it. It was every bit as incredible as you’d imagine…"

