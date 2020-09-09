Emma Willis has found the best hack for looking wide-eyed and awake ready for the early morning starts – and it costs just £3.

The Voice UK host took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a stunning makeup-free selfie with a black net over her blonde hair – but it was the yellow sparkly gel masks covering her eyes that caught our attention. "Morning...Slap on a pair of patches. @patchology," she captioned the photo.

Emma's glittery gel eye masks start at £3

We've done some research and found the yellow design from Patchology is called the 'Down Time' Moodpatch gels, and they are known for their soothing and calming effects. The aromatherapy eye gels are infused with calendula and evening primrose extracts that help reduce puffiness.

'Down Time' Moodpatch aromatherapy eye gels, £14, Patchology @ Harvey Nichols

And since they take just 10 minutes to work, they'd make the perfect addition to your morning beauty routine, especially if you're rushing to work or heading on the school run. One set costs as little as £3, while a pack of five comes to £14 – and if this is how Emma keeps the dark circles and redness away then it's worth a try!

The Circle star spent the last few months isolating with her husband Matt Willis at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire with their three children, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight and three-year-old Trixie. Emma was even treated to a relaxing homemade spa day by her kids – but it ended in disaster when they decided to throw water all over her!

The Circle star revealed her homemade spa day was far from relaxing

Emma shared two photos; the first showed her lying on her front on a pillow and duvet with pads of cotton wool on her back. The doting mum wrote of the tranquil snap: "The kids invited me to their 'spa' today." In the next photo, however, Emma could be seen pulling a funny face while the pillow was covered in water, writing: "Then proceeded to chuck water all over me." We think we'd prefer the relaxing eye mask in future...

