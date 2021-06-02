Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this $28 miracle moisturizer that sells every minute worldwide

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Gwyneth Paltrow tends to have a thing for pricey beauty finds, but there’s an anti-aging moisturizer she has sworn by for years that won’t break the bank.

The Lait-Crème Concentré by French brand Embryolisse is one of the top beauty products in her skincare arsenal and it’s so good that one bottle of it sells every 60 seconds, according to the Daily Mail.

Gwyneth has been using Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré for years

The “miracle moisturizer” is a staple for Hollywood makeup artists and Scarlett Johansson is a fan of it too.

As for what makes it so addictive? The creme has a light and milky texture that absorbs easily into the skin, restores moisture levels, and revitalizes your complexion. It’s also infused with Shea butter and soy proteins, which hydrate, repair the lipid barrier, increase elasticity, and firm and tone your skin to diminish fine lines.

We tracked it down on Skinstore.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, $28, Skinstore

The cream also has multipurpose features that make it a staple celebrity glam squads can’t live without. It can be used as a make-up base to moisturize and protect, and also as a beauty mask, a cleanser, and even as a make-up remover.

It can also be used as an aftersun product and aftershave care. No matter how you use it, the cream makes skin more elastic, smoother, plumper, and very soft.

Scarlett Johansson is a big fan of Embryolisse's creme too

Make-up artist Julia Carta, who has worked with Keira Knightley, described it as the "best-kept secret among models and make-up artists", the Daily Mail reported.

If you’ve taken a look at Gwyneth and Scarlett’s flawless, glowing skin, you can see that it’s worth a try.

