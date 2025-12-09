I tried the facial-sculpting device Jennifer Aniston's aesthetician created – here are my results

With beauty trends popping up everywhere and endless new gadgets and gizmos hitting the market, it’s easy to lose track of what’s worth your money and what’s just a fleeting fad. Retailing at $399.99 (or £379.99 if you're in the UK), the ZIIP HALO All In One Microcurrent Facial Device is the latest skincare sorcery peppering the beauty frontlines.

Founded by Melanie Simons, Jennifer Aniston’s aesthetician, its eye-watering price hardly comes as a surprise. After all, it may just be the secret behind the actress's age-defying glow. I’m all for sculpting and firming – preventive treatments are essential, and reducing puffiness while boosting lymphatic drainage is key to achieving that heavenly, contoured definition in the jaw and cheeks. Naturally, I decided to put the viral new gadget to the test and see if it could really deliver that coveted Hollywood lift – let's just say, it's nothing short of a game-changer.

© @maria.sarabi I tested the ZIIP Halo

The ZIIP HALO

This handheld facial tool works by using two types of electrical currents – nanocurrents and microcurrents – to sculpt, lift, and brighten the skin. It may deliver big results, but the device itself is small and travel-friendly. Shaped almost like a computer mouse, it features two metal probes that stimulate the electrical currents.

What I love most about this device, compared to other microcurrent tools I’ve tried, is that you can actually customize your treatment by pairing it with its smartphone app. In the past, I often felt completely lost with certain devices – following social media tutorials and still wondering if I was using them correctly. Depending on your skin preferences, there are 13 different treatments to choose from with guided videos by Melanie that connect directly to your personal device via Bluetooth. My favorites are Sculpt and Lymphatic Drainage for that instant snatched result in six minutes, but I was also intrigued to try Collagen Boost and Pimples for targeted areas. No smartphone? No problem. Your ZIIP device comes ready to go with the Energize treatment already built in.

The brand advises using the ZIIP HALO three times per week, with a maximum of six times per week. The set also comes with the ZIIP Electric Complex Conductive Gel, applied before each treatment to help the electrical current penetrate the skin. For more targeted results, you can opt for the Crystal, Silver, or Gold gels, each infused with skincare ingredients to enhance your treatment.

How it works

"Nanocurrent is a gentle electrical current that mirrors the body’s own bioelectricity. It supports cellular repair and boosts the skin’s natural energy without any uncomfortable sensation," explains Lisa Franklin, founder of Lisa Franklin Clinic Privé.

© ZIIP The device comes with the ZIIP Electric Complex Conductive Gel

By combining both microcurrents and nanocurrents, the device can address everything from wrinkles and uneven texture to breakouts and pigmentation – all while supporting your skin’s health at a cellular level. "Microcurrent lifts and tones the facial muscles, while nanocurrent works at a deeper level to energise the skin and support long-term rejuvenation with the aim of a refreshed look, with firmer, smoother, more luminous skin developing over time. Together, they deliver immediate lift and long-term skin health," says Lisa.

"These devices help improve facial tone, soften early lines, and enhance radiance. They offer a non-invasive way to maintain firmness between professional treatments."

My experience

For me, one of the biggest selling points is the sheer variety of treatment options available. The app offers everything from jowl-tightening and brow-lifting sessions to a full 30-day transformation plan. You’ll also find a Problem Solver option to treat blemishes and pigmentation, along with several lifting and sculpting routines that help define the jawline and contour the cheekbones. No guide is longer than 12 minutes, making it easy to fit into your daily routine.

© @maria.sarabi I noticed that my face looked visibly more sculpted

Be warned, it does feel a little odd to begin with, especially if you're not experienced with using electrical current devices. You may feel some harmless tingling or light muscle twitching as you glide the device over your skin. I even noticed a slight sensation in my teeth, but it was completely painless – almost reassuring, like a sign that the device was working.

I notice instant sculpting results as soon as the guide comes to a close, but with the skincare benefits, normally the glow and plump come the next day. A big yes to dewy morning skin. While treatments like the Collagen Boost may only be visible over continued use, I do find that the Problem Solver really helps minimise my breakouts.

I’ve also come to enjoy it as a relaxing wellness ritual each evening – a dedicated moment to prioritise a facial massage in the comfort of my own home. It’s far more cost-effective too; you get an in-office-style treatment every night, whereas clinical microcurrent or nanocurrent sessions typically come with a hefty price tag per visit.

Is the Ziip Halo worth the price tag?

I know it comes with an elevated price tag, but if you’re looking for a multi-use device that tackles a range of skin concerns, I would say the ZIIP Halo is genuinely worth the investment - should it be within your budget. It could also save you money on professional treatments.

What are the pros and cons of the Ziip Halo?

The biggest advantage for me is the ability to follow tailored, guided treatments that ensure you’re using the device correctly. I’d always associated electrical tools like this with sculpting alone, so I was genuinely impressed by the wide range of additional benefits it offered my skin – from helping with breakouts to boosting collagen. My only real drawback at first was the size; because it’s so small and lacks a handle, I initially found it a bit tricky to hold. That may be because I was used to the NuFace, but after some time, I got the hang of its unique shape.

Shop the Ziip Halo for £379.99 / $399.99.