The TikTok-approved beauty gadgets that will transform your skin

TikTok is a hub of handy information, not to mention millions of product reviews and recommendations. However, sometimes it can be hard to know what is right for you. But have no fear, as we have rounded up the top selection of beauty gadgets that you are bound to love.

These tools have all gone viral on the popular social media app, with many promising to transform your skincare and makeup routines. Read on to find out what all the fuss is about…

Foreo UFO 2

UFO 2, £249 ($279), Foreo

This handheld beauty gadget is adored by an array of celebrities, including Molly-Mae Hague and Myleene Klass. The brand has racked up over 180 million views on TikTok, with the UFO 2 being one of its most popular products. The sonic-powered device enables you to choose from a range of treatments, and gives you a supercharged facial from the comfort of your own home in just 2 minutes or less.

Face Halo

Face Halo Original 3-Pack, £18 ($20), Cult Beauty

The Face Halo has taken the beauty world by storm. It has become an industry leader in the pursuit for sustainable skincare, with the reusable and recyclable pads promising to remove your makeup with just water. It may sound too good to be true, but one look at the before and after videos on TikTok will have you placing an order in no time.

Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Rose Quartz Beauty Restorer, £38, Hayo'u

Using a Rose Quartz Gua Sha as part of your skincare routine has heaps of benefits. The tool can improve energy flow, support circulation and lymphatic drainage, lift, plump, sculpt and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, what's not to love!

LED Face Masks

Rio FaceLite Beauty Boosting LED Face Mask, £349.99 ($495), Look Fantastic

LED face masks grew in popularity during lockdown, when we were no longer able to visit our favourite salons for a facial. The red and near-infrared light waves are clinically proven to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in skin cells. We love the Rio FaceLite Beauty Boosting Mask due to its soft and comfy fit and easy to clean silicon finish.

Beauty Blender

Beauty Blender, £17 ($20), Cult Beauty

A good foundation is key to achieving a glowy makeup base, however the tool in which you use to apply your foundation is just as important. The Beauty Blender has been a hit on TikTok for a long time now, as the iconic sponge is able to fit perfectly into the contours of your face creating an airbrush finish.

Beauty Fridge

Cooluli mini beauty refrigerator, £65 ($49.95), Urban Outfitters

If, like us, you love trying out the latest skincare products, you might find you are slowly running out of places to store them, which means this beauty fridge will become your new best friend. Designed to keep your serums, creams and crystal face tools cool, this compact fridge is the perfect addition to your bathroom.

