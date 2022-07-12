These are the best celebrity fragrances to shop on Amazon Prime Day: From Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, and there are some incredible beauty buys at a fraction of the price for 2022. Whether you want to stock up on your signature scent or you're looking to try something new, these celebrity fragrances are a major steal.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year it will begin at 12.01am on Tuesday 12 July and conclude at midnight on Wednesday 13 July. So be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to make the most of the deals.

Celebrity perfumes to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum

This timeless, everyday fragrance features bergamot, lavender and apple martini, with middle notes of patchouli, paperwhites and creamy orchid. The base notes are cedarwood, white amber, sultry woods and musk.

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum for Women 100 ml, was £50, Prime Price £13.29, Amazon

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum

Britney's best-selling scent combines delicate floral notes with musky amber and freesia. Like something out of a fairytale, the elegant blue bottle is adorned with Swarovski crystals resembling stars in the night sky.

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy, was £40 now £18.95, Amazon

Katy Perry Killer Queen Eau de Parfum

The definition of extra, Katy Perry's Killer Queen perfume is shaped like a glittering red ruby and it also comes in its own golden pedestal. A sophisticated scent, wild berries and dark plum are infused with bergamot accords, cashmere and patchouli.

Katy Perry Killer Queen Eau de Parfum 100ml, was £38.50 now £9.08, Amazon

Jennifer Lopez Enduring Glow Eau de Parfum

Beautifully metallized in gold and finished with a white porcelain effect, this summer-ready perfume combined a number of Jennifer Lopez’s favourite scents, including dewy pear, peony and sandalwood, to name a few.

Jennifer Lopez Enduring Glow Eau de Parfum 100ml, was £41, Prime price £16, Amazon

Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau de Toilette

Shop Sarah Jessica Parker’s NYC Eau de Toilette in a variety of different sizes, ranging from 10ml to 250ml. A fruity floral, notes of mandarin, white osmanthus and wild strawberries are complemented by subtle hints of gardenia, honeysuckle, sandalwood and more.

Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau de Toilette Spray 100 ml, was £39, Prime price £15.99, Amazon

Nicole Scherzinger Chosen Eau de Parfum

Nicole Scherzinger's Chosen gets so many five-star reviews on Amazon and has today been reduced by 74%, priced at just £12. The floral fragrance contains notes of apple, orange blossom and peach.

Nicole Scherzinger Chosen, was £48 now £12.32, Amazon

Katy Perry Royal Revolution Eau de Parfum

Katy Perry's Royal Revolution blends notes of pink freesia, mystical blackthorn, jasmine and vanilla orchid. Known in the Dark Ages for its magical powers, Blackthorn is said to epitomise the balance of feminine beauty and wild rebellion.

Katy Perry Royal Revolution Eau de Parfum 100ml, was £38.50 now £13.59, Amazon

