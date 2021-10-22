Skin Proud’s £16.95 gel-to-ice cryotherapy moisturiser is TikTok famous - here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

TikTok fans have been going wild for Skin Proud’s cool new cryotherapy product – and we can see why. The brand’s affordable £16.95 ‘Frozen Over’ gel-to-ice moisturiser has become a cult skincare hero, thanks to its cooling and hydrating effects on the skin.

Inspired by cryotherapy – a process that accelerates the body’s natural recovery while improving overall wellbeing and energising – Skin Proud’s moisturiser is a hit with people wanting to combat tired and puffy skin. Videos of people using the moisturiser have garnered over 1.9 million TikTok views, proving just how popular it is.

Skin Proud Frozen Over Gel-To-Ice Hydrator, £16.95, Boots

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, the moisturiser can be used as a gel for an instant burst of moisture or popped in the freezer for three hours if you’re after a more soothing, de-puffing effect. It also works by improving circulation in your skin.

Available at Boots, this moisturiser is also infused with anti-inflammatory aloe vera extract which can be used to soothe any winter sunburn – making it perfect for a skiing holiday!

Maria Ensabella, a cryotherapy expert and founder of LONDONCRYO revealed that “cryotherapy is all about waking up your skin and system, it rejuvenates and reawakens - Frozen Over is the perfect introduction to this feeling. Intensely hydrating and moisturising, it leaves you feeling refreshed and ready to go."

The product is suitable for all skin types and for best results it should be used in the morning and evening.

