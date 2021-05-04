Why Kate Middleton chose a citrus fragrance to wear for her recent outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday for a royal outing in County Durham, some reported that the Duchess gave off a lemon-like aroma. This little insight into how Duchess Kate smells is really quite spectacular. Citrus scents are ideal for spring occasions, and they're uplifting, too! Could this be the mood-enhancing note that our Duchess of Cambridge loves?

Emma South, Jo Malone London's Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert, agrees that a sparkling citrus scent has special powers, telling us: "When you think about how our scents connect to our moods and our memories, and what's an uplifting scent to one person can be completely different for another - based on your personal associations with a particular scent. But universally across the board, citrus is known - in aromatherapy terms - for its uplifting powers, energy and sparkle."

Emma continued: "Citrus is awakening, and in perfumery, it's called hesperidic scents which comes from thinking of the sunshine which really does have that glow. I like to think of citrus scents for more in the day - there are no rules - but I prefer the awakening start of the day. I also think of it as being quite sporty because of the energy they give as well."

We all know Kate loves to take part in fun sporty activities, so maybe this is the scent she wears for the gym.

Kate Middleton showing off her sporty side

Ormonde Jayne’s founder and perfumer, Linda Pilkington, advises that we should all choose fragrances to uplift our moods: "Citrus ingredients, in particular, have an almost Proustian power on our optimism. The association of lime and lemon blossoms, showing off their beauty before they bear fruit, can connect us immediately to nature and life springing forth wherever we find ourselves."

Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees

Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees, £99, Selfridges

If you've dreamt of being on a sunlounger underneath the lemon trees in the Mediterranean, join the club! This scent will take you there - no flight required. Fresh and invigorating, sharp citrus notes mingle with green notes of coriander, mate absolute, and tea leaves. Personalise your Maison Margiela fragrance with a favourite memory and receive a custom bottle with your message on a cotton label.

Jo Malone London Orange Peel Cologne

Jo Malone London Orange Peel Cologne, £55, Jo Malone London

As part of the new Marmalade collection, there are scents all citrus lovers will love. Orange peel is a nostalgic scent, with its zesty aroma and bitter bite tantalising the senses. Warm woods are blended with orange to create a refined, golden fragrance. Quirky natural rhubarb adds an enticing appeal to this fresh take on the classic marmalade.

Ormonde Jayne Tanger

Ormonde Jayne Tanger, £135, Harrods

The bustling city of Tanger on The Silk Road is the inspiration for this vivid display of neroli, blended with ylang-ylang and bergamot. Tanger from Ormonde Jayne's new collection La Route de la Soie, is a sunny, golden perfume, joyful and entirely lovable and perfect for spring.

CK ONE Summer Limited Edition

CK ONE Summer Limited Edition, £44, Superdrug

The iconic CK ONE bottle is reinvented for summer 2021: The rare citrus blend of a lemon and orange hybrid is bitter yet sweet, the vibrance of the rhubarb conveys a modern brightness, the freshwater accords explodes with sparkling vitality, and the luscious peach skin reveals a sweet fruitiness.

Penhaligon's Quercus

Penhaligon's Quercus,£60, Penhaligon's

Now this is one sparkly sophisticated scent, named for the iconic English oak. With basil and lemon, it's as fresh as a morning walk.

Happy Chopard Lemon Dulci

Happy Chopard Lemon Dulci, £160, Selfridges

Fresh, citrusy and uplifting, each spritz is overflowing with zesty citrus fruits that swirl alongside ginger, green leaves, and naturally sweet apple. When the base notes strike, there’s a subtle blend of orange flower water, mango, and cucumber. On duller days, consider this a little pick-me-up.

Aerin Limone Di Sicilia

Aerin Limone Di Sicilia, £150, Estee Lauder

This scent is inspired by the gorgeous sunlight of Sicily. A luxurious citrus floral blend, this combines Bergamot and Muguet de Mai with Lemon Primofiore, Italian Mandarin, Egyptian Jasmine, Rose Centifolia, Ambrox and Oak Moss. Divine!

Dolce & Gabbana Lemon

Dolce & Gabbana Lemon, £150, John Lewis

When the Dolce & Gabbana fruit collection was released it was all about drawing inspiration from the sunny realms of Sicily. The Lemon fragrance is a bright and zesty creation opening with Sicilian lemon, Calabrian bergamot, and a dash of petitgrain. Ginger makes the heart, bringing a signature warmth. Haitian Vetiver closes the scent.

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves a Fragrance Paintbrush Gel

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves a Fragrance Paintbrush Gel, £40, Space NK

This travel-friendly fragrance paintbrush by Jo Loves will be a firm fixture in your handbag. Blending porcelain white Norma Jean Rose with subtle strands of Peppered Citrus and soft Cedarwood, this elegant, fresh and floral fragrance blooms as it warms and settles on the skin.

Kayali Citrus | 08

Kayali Citrus | 08, from £22, CultBeauty

Sparkling citrus notes of Italian Bergamot and Pink Grapefruit mingle with Rhubarb, Blackcurrant and Pink Pepper. Immaculate floral chords of Rose Centifolia and Rose Damascena from Bulgaria lie at its heart. A lingering veil of Musk, Tonka and mystical Oakmoss grounds the hypnotic scent in nature.

BDK PARFUMS Citrus Riviera

BDK PARFUMS Citrus Riviera, £150, Selfridges

The nose behind this fragrance is Ralf Schwieger. Top notes are Italian Lemon, Neroli, Italian Mandarin and Fig; middle notes are Watery Notes, Orange Blossom, Eucalyptus, Green Accord, Immortelle, Jasmine and Strawberry; base notes are Haitian Vetiver, Indonesian Patchouli Leaf, Tonka Bean and White Musk.

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Eau De Toilette 50ml Spray, £85, TheFragranceShop

This fragrance gives a serene perspective of the Amalfi cliffsides, with their citrus fruits and calm idyll. With accords of zesty lemon and fragrant mandarin combine with herbaceous notes of basil, Shiso leaf and spearmint to give a fresh, fruity scent.

Creed Viking Cologne

Creed Viking Cologne, from £175, Creed

In contrast to the original Viking – a bold and fiery masculine masterpiece that launched in 2017; this cooler counterpart has been created for a lighter scent for a unisex appeal. Created by sixth-generation Master Perfumer Olivier Creed and his son Erwin, this masterful alchemy of zingy citrus fruits with aromatic heart notes is fused together by a woody base, featuring dry sandalwood and earthy vetiver.

If a scent isn't what you're looking for, maybe a shower-time fizz could be a good option. Tisserand’s Happy Vibes Bath & Shower Wash is the perfect way to set yourself up for a good day ahead. With a wonderfully uplifting blend of Lemon Tea Tree, Bergamot and Nutmeg 100% natural pure essential oils, helping to refresh the skin and boost your mood. Massage all over the body in the shower or bath.

