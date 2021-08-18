Elizabeth Hurley reveals party-ready garden at $8.25million home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley has given her followers glimpses inside the stunning garden at her Herefordshire home over the years, but one previous snap revealed it is the perfect spot for a summer party.

The model, 56, posed on the patio in front of her never-ending lawn, holding a sausage over the BBQ. Two wooden tables filled with plates of meat sat on either side of her, while a fire pit in the background was sure to keep her guests warm when the sun went down.

Captioning the photo, which was posted back in 2018, Elizabeth wrote: "Succulent sausage, anyone? Honing my BBQ skills with my new @biggreenegg on a perfect English evening #blessed. Thank you @meatpeter."

The Big Green Egg BBQ is actually a favourite among celebrities, including the likes of Holly Willoughby, David Beckham and even Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured using the kamado-style BBQ to grill fish, while This Morning star Holly opted for the smaller Big Green Egg MiniMax for her burger-making.

The model showed off her BBQ and fire pit

Although Liz appeared to be using it to grill sausages and steaks, it can also smoke and bake food, and it can even be used as a pizza oven.

The Austin Powers actress and her son Damian live in a country house thought to be worth £6million (about $8.25million), which Liz used to share with ex Shane Warne.

Her vast grounds feature her own fishing lake and a shed with all of her gardening tools – which she revealed came in handy during the pandemic. She said in an exclusive HELLO! magazine interview: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them."

Elizabeth's garden has its own fishing lake

Elizabeth went on to explained what it was like to isolate in the house with eight family members and friends, including her son and her widowed mother Angela amid the pandemic. "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she said.

