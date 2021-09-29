The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is as luxurious as you'd expect

Leanne Bayley
What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021, plus when this year's calendar is released and how much it is worth.
It's beauty advent calendar time, and after a rollercoaster of a year, we're quite looking forward to the simple joy of opening a door on an advent calendar and getting a little treat. Whether you're into chocolate, booze or beauty, there's plenty for everyone. Harrods - a favourite with the rich and famous - has unveiled its advent calendar for 2021 and wow - it's super luxurious.
Obviously, it's chic on the outside with its navy blue and gold casing and adorned with delicate silver illustrations, the 25 drawers contain a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting beauty products from around the world. Worth an unbelievable £1,166, this calendar promises pure indulgence.
Beauty Advent Calendar, worth £1,166, Harrods
From skincare saviours such as Omorovicza's cleansing balm to scented treats from Floral Street as well as makeup to see you through the festive season such as Nars' iconic Eyeshadow Base and Iconic London's Triple Threat Mascara, the calendar has everything a beauty lover could want and more…
The Beauty Advent Calendar is available to buy online at Harrods.com from the 14 October 2021.
What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021?
If you prefer to be surprised, don't carry on reading…
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar is beautiful inside
- 111Skin Vitamin C Brightening Booster
- Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil
- Augustinus Bader Lip Balm
- Byredo Vetyver Rinse-Free Hand Wash
- Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum
- Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula
- Dr. Barbara Strum Super Anti-Aging Serum
- Dr Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
- Evidens De Beaute The Special Mask
- Floral Street Discovery Set
- Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask
- Wishful Get Even Rose Oil
- Iconic London Triple Threat Mascara
- MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Illuminating Eye Mask
- Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base
- Natura Bisse Inhibit Tensolift Neck Cream
- NIOD Multi Molecular Hyaluronic Complex
- Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm
- Oribe Power Drops & Anti-Pollution Booster
- Rahua Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner
- Rodial Glass Primer
- Slip Scrunchie Trio
- Sunday Riley C.E.O Cream
