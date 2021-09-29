The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is as luxurious as you'd expect

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's beauty advent calendar time, and after a rollercoaster of a year, we're quite looking forward to the simple joy of opening a door on an advent calendar and getting a little treat. Whether you're into chocolate, booze or beauty, there's plenty for everyone. Harrods - a favourite with the rich and famous - has unveiled its advent calendar for 2021 and wow - it's super luxurious.

Obviously, it's chic on the outside with its navy blue and gold casing and adorned with delicate silver illustrations, the 25 drawers contain a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting beauty products from around the world. Worth an unbelievable £1,166, this calendar promises pure indulgence.

Beauty Advent Calendar, worth £1,166, Harrods

From skincare saviours such as Omorovicza's cleansing balm to scented treats from Floral Street as well as makeup to see you through the festive season such as Nars' iconic Eyeshadow Base and Iconic London's Triple Threat Mascara, the calendar has everything a beauty lover could want and more…

The Beauty Advent Calendar is available to buy online at Harrods.com from the 14 October 2021.

What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021?

If you prefer to be surprised, don't carry on reading…

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar is beautiful inside

111Skin Vitamin C Brightening Booster

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil

Augustinus Bader Lip Balm

Byredo Vetyver Rinse-Free Hand Wash

Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula

Dr. Barbara Strum Super Anti-Aging Serum

Dr Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

Evidens De Beaute The Special Mask

Floral Street Discovery Set

Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask

Wishful Get Even Rose Oil

Iconic London Triple Threat Mascara

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Illuminating Eye Mask

Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base

Natura Bisse Inhibit Tensolift Neck Cream

NIOD Multi Molecular Hyaluronic Complex

Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm

Oribe Power Drops & Anti-Pollution Booster

Rahua Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner

Rodial Glass Primer

Slip Scrunchie Trio

Sunday Riley C.E.O Cream

