13 new skincare product launches for 2022: The most talked-about moisturisers, eye creams, serums & more

We don't know about you but discovering a new skincare product is the perfect tonic for the start of the year. Whether you're after a new undereye cream, a moisturiser, a cleanser or an overnight cream, these are the skincare launches generating a real buzz right now.

The newest skincare product launches 2022...

New: N°1 DE CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum

For those of you who don't know - Chanel kicked off 2022 with a brand new launch with N°1 DE CHANEL. For the skincare all the formulas were clinically evaluated to tackle the five major concerns of women who want to preserve the look of beautiful and youthful skin: lines and wrinkles, pore visibility, loss of elasticity, lack of comfort and radiance.

The Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum is the first step in the N°1 de CHANEL beauty ritual, and it is concentrated in red camellia extract that preserves the look of vitality. Formulated with 95% ingredients of natural origin*, 76% of which are derived from the camellia, its transparent gel texture with a refreshing effect is immediately absorbed by the epidermis. With continued use, it visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores, improves skin elasticity and provides comfort and a radiant looking complexion.

N°1 DE CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum, from £90, Chanel

New: Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum

Sunday Riley's 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum is a targeted and gentle age-defying treatment for the delicate eye area.

Powered by a 6% retinoid complex, niacinamide and bioactive centella asiatica to support natural collagen production, 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum is also balanced with poppy seed extract and ceramides to soothe, smooth, and nurture the eye area while olive oil and shea butter rehydrate for overnight restoration. It really is the ultimate all-rounder.

Sunday Riley's 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum, £65, Cult Beauty

What's New: Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial

Wake up to your dreamiest skin ever with this luxurious sleeping cream. Perfect for all skin types, this balancing Prebiotic gel-cream works through the night, and is infused with Camu Camu, a well-known source of Vitamin C, and Cocoa Butter which contains Omega 6 & 9 Fatty Acids, known to provide skin with essential moisture. Considered a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals, this silky cream also contains Banana Flower Extract, offering hydrating and Prebiotic properties. It's also light enough for daily use.

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial, £40, Elemis

New: Liz Earle Pro-Biotic Balancing Night Cream

Liz Earle has added to its already cult-offerings with a new range, the Pro-Biotic skincare line. Designed to balance the skin, there's a three simple step routine to follow with a day cream, night cream and cleanser. Because we love Liz Earle already, and pro-biotic skincare has a buzz about it - so the two together is dynamite. And who's skin doesn't need a little balance right now!

Pro-Biotic Balancing Night Cream, £32, Liz Earle

New: Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Bobbi Brown's much-loved Vitamin Enriched Face Base has been relaunched for 2022. Filled with incredible ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and vitamins B, C and E, this is such an incredible moisturiser AND primer in one, that will prep your skin for makeup and leave it feeling super soft and plump – plus, it smells DIVINE (hello grapefruit and geranium).

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £46.50, Bobbi Brown

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream

Caudalie's Premier Cru The Cream is a concentration of technology and effectiveness to correct eight signs of ageing: deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, radiance, firmness, elasticity, volume, hydration. There’s zero compromise on effectiveness thanks to its TET8TM technology, Viniferine content, Hyaluronic Acid and tightening sugars with an immediate natural tightening effect.

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, £85, Caudalie

New: DISCIPLE SKINCARE Intervention Face Mask

Recognising that, amongst other things, this past two years has had a huge impact on our skin, like the rest of Disciple's range, the Intervention Face Mask was designed with crisis skin in mind. Boldly living up to its name, this hero product vows to step in when things all get a bit too much. Influenced by psychodermatology, this skin-saving mask utilises specific actives and botanical extracts to target the root cause of dull, dehydrated and stressed-out skin.

It's loaded with a potent combination of natural plant oils to flood stressed-out complexions with a healthy dose of moisture and hydration. Powerhouse antioxidants like apple and blueberry provide protection from harmful environmental factors and leave your skin smooth and glowy.

Disciple Intervention Face Mask, £30, Cult Beauty

New: Omorovicza Gentle Buffing Gelee

If you're after an exfoliating cleanser that is gentle enough to use every day, you've found it. Free from harsh synthetic chemicals, Omorovicza's Gentle Buffing Gelee melts away impurities, while gentle exfoliants buff away dead cells so that the skin feels renewed. Use daily if desired to cleanse the skin while helping to leave it smooth and soft to the touch and enjoying a natural glow.

Omorovicza Gentle Buffing Gelee, £62, Space NK

New: Clarins Double Serum Eye

The much raved about Clarins Double Serum (one sells every five seconds!) has just gotten a new incarnation - especially for eyes. Designed to nourish, firm, reduce puffiness and treat dark circles, fans are already calling it a game-changer and it's been rated five stars from those lucky enough to get their hands on it!

Clarins Double Serum Eye, £56, Clarins

New: La Mer The Eye Concentrate

It's not necessarily a new addition to the La Mer line-up, but for 2022 we have new results from customer trials! Testing on 101 women after using the under eye product for three weeks, 87% of users perceived a reduction in the appearance of dark undereye circles, 95% of women said the skin around their eyes felt stronger and more stable.

The Eye Concentrate gets a boost from Concentrated Miracle BrothTM, a concentrated form of our renewing Miracle BrothTM. A supercharged treatment, it delivers potent energy and soothing hydration to transform the look of lines, wrinkles and dark circles.

La Mer The Eye Concentrate, £185, La Mer

New: Origins Drink Up Nourishing Avocado Lip Butter

This nutrient-rich smoothie of a lip balm—infused with 8 nourishing plant oils and butters—is a 2-in-1 treatment + overnight mask for soft, supple lips. The 94% naturally-derived formula helps lock in moisture to prevent dehydration, keep lips cushiony-soft, and give them a delectable sheen.

Origins Drink Up Nourishing Avocado Lip Butter, £16.50, Origins

New: Jurlique Exclusive Edition Rosewater Balancing Mist Five Roses

Complete with moisturising Rose extracts from five Jurlique farm-grown roses, the new lightweight mist leaves skin soft and dewy for a glowing complexion, it restores and hydrates skin, and the unique rose fragrance is incredibly uplifting.

The Mist also contains Marshmallow Root extract, which deeply hydrates while improving the skin’s ability to retain moisture, and Aloe Vera Leaf extract which helps rebalance dryness and calm delicate skin.

Jurlique Exclusive Edition Rosewater Balancing Mist Five Roses, £36, Jurlique

OLEHENRIKSEN Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser

This daily moisturiser delivers instant hydration, boosts elasticity and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Made in the brand's first recyclable glass, it contains peptides, amino acids, ceramides and collagen.

This skin-strengthening moisturiser firms over time, deeply hydrates and helps skin hold onto moisture better all day.

OLEHENRIKSEN Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser, £40, Boot's

