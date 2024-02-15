I'm 43 & I tried snail mucin for ‘glass skin’ because the TikTokkers told me to - here’s what I honestly think

When I first heard about snail mucin skincare products, I had to check the calendar to make sure it wasn’t an April Fools joke! Can slathering actual snail slime - aka snail secretion filtrate - on your skin really give you smoother, plumper, softer skin? Well, 580 million views of the snailmucin hashtag on TikTok certainly points to something!

Like any good journalist, I did my research - watching hundreds of these vids of shiny-faced beauty influencers testing the skincare products infused with the special ingredient. All of them gave it a resounding thumbs up.

I was intrigued. But noted that a lot of these girls looked like they were barely into their 20s, and would probably still have fantastic skin if they just washed their faces with soap and water. My 43-year-old skin could really put it to the test.

So, I decided to try out the craze - which originated in the Korean skincare market - for myself. but before going anywhere near the snail mucin products I had some burning questions. So I talked to Julia Marinkovich, the UK representative for COSRX - the skincare brand behind the trending viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel for answers.

What are the benefits of snail mucin and what exactly is it?

“A tried and tested ingredient in the K-Beauty world, snail mucin has huge benefits. Snail mucin is an excretion from snails, and is naturally made up of properties like glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid, all of which have long-documented benefits for the skin,” explains Julia.

“Thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the mucin, it has moisturising properties that support the skin barrier and help lock in moisture. The glycolic acid helps to stimulate collagen production that not only helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles, but it also helps to give your complexion a radiant, youthful glow.

“It also contains zinc which is anti-inflammatory and allantoin which soothes irritation. So, all in all, you can expect skin to be softer, more moisturised and glowing with consistent use of snail mucin. "

How should I incorporate it into my skincare regime?

Julia advises that snail mucin should be used "once or twice per day, " adding: "Put it on before your moisturiser for a glowing and hydrating boost." The TikTok crew say the biggest mistake beauty fans make is applying it to dry skin - and Julia agrees. "Apply to a damp face after cleansing to lock in moisture,” she says.

How long do you need to use snail mucin cream before you start seeing the results?

The general consensus says the magic happens after two weeks of using snail mucin. Julia agrees: “Your skin will feel much more hydrated and glowy after the first use, but after around two weeks of continual use, you will see and feel the real benefits.”

Are snails harmed in the process?

This is the thing that bothered me the most about this product. While I’m not vegan or vegetarian I, of course, hate animal cruelty and the thought of the little snails suffering so I can get my glowy skin really didn’t sit right with me. Thankfully, I didn’t need to worry.

“No snails are harmed — or even stressed out—in the making of the Advanced Snail line,” Julia reassures. “Snails are placed over a mesh net in a dark and quiet room. As nocturnal creatures, this provides them with a comfortable space to freely roam about. After about an hour, the snails are transferred back to their homes while the mucin is collected and processed for use.

“No external stress is applied to the snails or the mesh net for two different reasons. First, it is prohibited to manufacture, distribute and sell products that have undergone animal testing in Korea. Second, optimal mucin production occurs when snails are well-rested and content. So, no snails are hurt during the collection process.”

So basically, the happier the snails - the better the mucin! Great! So with this in mind, I happily started trialling the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel - and I chose this one becuase all the influencers say it's the GOAT of snail mucin products.

After a month of usingsnail mucin I can definitely see the difference in my skin

First Impressions of the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel

Packaging

The gel comes in a clear matt plastic bottle with a pump dispenser and I like how it looks on my bathroom shelf alongside my numerous other lotions and potions. The design is simple yet classy. I really prefer pumps over jar presentation for products like this as it’s just so much more hygienic.

Price

Normally you're looking at £24.99 / $25 for 100ml, but at the moment there's a sale on at Amazon so UK customers can get a bottle for £14.79 and US beauty fans can snp it up for $17. After a month of continuous use (twice a day) it’s less than a third gone! I’d say it’s great value.

Scent

The product has absolutely no smell and no colouring added. It’s as clear as water. I really love that about it. The number one ingredient is the snail secretion filtrate - it’s formulated with 96.3% of the good stuff - hence the “96” in the product name.

Consistency

The gel is thick any syrupy like (yes I did squash it between my hands and pull them apart to see the mucin stretching between my fingers, just like all the TikTokkers do, couldn’t resist!) but it’s not heavy as it’s water-based instead of oil-based. It glides on like a dream and absorbs super well - just make sure you dampen your face before you put it on for best spread and absorption.

Most days I did lock it in with my daily moisturiser (Q+A Zinc PCA Daily Moisturiser in case you were wondering) but there were honestly some days that my skin felt so hydrated I skipped the final stage.

Results

The TikTokkers were right - it’s not just empty hype. I really noticed the difference in my skin right away! The morning after the first application, it felt smooth and supple and looked brighter.

A month after starting with the serum I can say my skin is definitely more soft, smooth and clear - and I look forward to my ritual of putting on the gel every night.

All my other lotions and potions have been relegated to the back of the beauty cupboard

I’m still prone to hormonal acne even though I’m in my 40s, and the snail mucin cream has really helped with this as well as generally smoothing out my skin and making my skin tone more even.

Do I have the illustrious "glass skin" that beauty fans rave about with this product? Hmm, I'm not so sure if that's an achievable goal for a 43-year-old who's still prone to acne. But I will say I'm delighted with the results of using the snail mucin cream for the past month and I've had compliments on my skin. I won't be stopping any time soon.

After this success, I’ve decided to try out the brand’s other popular product - the Cosrx Snail 92 All in One Cream - which is a snail mucin moisturiser that you can use after the serum. So I’ll be sure to come back and update you, stay tuned!