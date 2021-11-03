Beauty Receipts: What Louise Thompson's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Made in Chelsea star, fitness influencer and mother-to-be Louise Thompson.

Louise Thompson's skincare routine

"My typical beauty routine is very detailed, usually I'll include a cleansing oil, regular cleanser, toner, eye cream, serum, moisturiser and SPF into my routine. After being in a house fire at my mum's house, I've had to resort to the basics because we're in between homes, but at the moment I’m enjoying the Avene Cleansing Foam, £10, for gentle skin which is super light and fluffy. I've then been using the Lancôme Advanced Youth Activating Serum, £130, followed by some Elizabeth Arden Night-time Miracle Moisturiser, £32, which I’ll just dab on any dry areas before applying my makeup.

"[My best tip is to] also make sure to drink 2 large glasses of ice water every morning and I always have breakfast with some protein in it. Also, my mum has been supplementing with collagen for a while and she looks amazing, so I thought I’d join the party and add some reputable collagen peptides to my daily routine.

"I've used Vital Proteins, £25, for over a year now and I’m pretty pleased with the results. A few months after I started taking it people would comment on how healthy I looked - quite a few people on Instagram, but mainly friends and family I’d see in the flesh. When you take something every day you don't necessarily notice a stark difference when you look in the mirror because it's gradual (it's not an overnight transformation), but now when I compare how I looked and felt before, vs how I look and feel now, the difference is quite obvious. My nails grow VERY quickly, my hair seems to grow a little faster than before, and some days I really notice a plumper complexion.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £25, Vital Proteins

"I personally really like the fact that the collagen peptides come in the form of an unflavoured powder because it means I can mix it to any recipes, hot or cold, making it super easy to incorporate into everyday life. I just bang it in my morning tea, smoothie, cereal, anything every morning."

Total: £197

Louise Thompson's makeup routine

"I do my staple 15-minute makeup routine which takes me from a 3 to a solid 9 whilst listening to the best playlist in the world.

"Products I've been absolutely obsessed with recently include Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Mascara, £26, Chanel Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £43, Victoria Beckham Cream Blush, £36, Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette, £45."

Total: £150

Louise Thompson's favourite haircare product

"I've been loving using Christophe Robin Volumizing Paste, £40. It's a cleansing hair treatment that volumizes hair, helps keep it hydrated and leaves my hair feeling super silky and smooth.

"With hair, I have found that Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen, £30 and pregnancy hormones help. I have quite a high protein and low sugar diet which works well for me, and sometimes I’ll give my head a damn good massage to get the circulation going. I also stopped shampooing every day (I used to do this when I was at boarding school and university) because I was obsessed with feeling and smelling clean, but now I'll do a grease run for 4/5 days in a row if needs be."

Total: £70

Louise Thompson's favourite perfume

Byredo Mumbai Noise, £122, Cult Beauty

Total: £122

Louise Thompson's tips for radiant skin

"I get up as early as humanly possible because I feel so much better when I have 40 minutes to myself to have a warm shower (one of the only moments in the day where I don't have access to my phone bombarding me with things to do). I sit on the floor of the shower and have a 10-minute brainstorm, usually leaving Ryan with no hot water in the tank.

"When I stopped drinking, I started taking my makeup off before bed every single night and that made a HUGE difference haha! Sleep is an important component too - I now go to bed at around 9.30 pm every night. Beauty sleep is definitely a thing. At night stress hormones, like cortisol plummet, while growth hormones rise. I also wear sunscreen every day without fail.

Louise Thompson's desert island beauty product

"It has to be M.A.C Teddy Eyeliner, £15. I'd use it inside my waterline, I’d blur it on as an eyeshadow on my top and bottom lid, I’d use it as a pencil if I needed to write myself some notes (on the desert island), I could use it as an eyebrow pencil, lip liner, beauty spot, even a bronzer? I'm all about multipurpose products.

Total: £15

Louise Thompson's total beauty spend: £554

