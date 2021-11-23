Beauty receipts: What Hannah Cockroft's monthly beauty routine looks like

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for gold-medal winning Paralympian and Müller brand ambassador, Hannah Cockroft...

Hannah’s skincare routine

'Every day I use micellar water to cleanse. After that I usually use the Body Shop Skin Defence moisturiser and SPF in one - it's just super easy. I like ease. I don't usually have [much] time, so I need something that's going to protect my skin before I head out on the track. I pretty much use the same thing on my eyes - I keep it simple!'

'I really struggled with my skin growing up, I had really bad acne. So, the tip I was always given was don't touch your face and don't sleep in your makeup!'

Total: £18

Hannah’s hair care routine

'I try to wash my hair every other day because it's not good to wash it too often. Other than that, I don't really use any styling tools aside from my hairdryer. Also, my colour is totally natural.'

'I have recently discovered blonde shampoo. I've been using Fudge Professional - The Blonde Shampoo. Honestly, it's so good!'

Total: £14

Hannah’s makeup routine

'I use the Rimmel 'Lash Accelerator' mascara. It's the best mascara I have ever used - I've tried so, so many and I always go back to it, I wear that every day.'

'I just like to keep [my makeup] simple. It's usually just my eyebrows and a bit of mascara [that I enhance]. When I'm going out, I wear a lot of Sephora Eye Shadow'

Total: £15.99

Hannah’s body care favourites

'I like anything Rituals! My body scrub is from Rituals [and] I have the Rituals of Sakura Sugar Body Polish.

'I also try to be environmentally conscious, so I use a re-useable razor. I use the Estrid one - they're such a great shave and so cheap.

'For self-care, I like to have a bath, put a face mask on, put some music on, and just chill. A lot of my training sessions are in the evening, so I usually just train and come home.'

Total: £22.85

Hannah Cockroft's total monthly beauty spend: £70.84

