Beauty Receipts: What nutritionist Madeleine Shaw’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for nutrition and health specialist, Madeleine Shaw…

Madeleine Shaw’s skincare routine

‘In the morning I will use the Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser (£50) It’s a bit like a powder, you just add it to water, and it foams up. I follow that by using the Dr. Barbara Sturm Vitamin C Serum (£110). My final step is the Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 50 Invisible. I like to keep it simple in the mornings – cleanse, serum and SPF.

‘In the evening, I usually take my makeup off using Jojoba oil and a hot cloth. I then cleanse again. After that I’ll use Medik8 Retinol, and then I like to do a little face massage using the Sunday Riley Face Oil.’

Total: £275

Madeleine Shaw’s makeup routine

‘I’m quite low maintenance. I would usually use the Bobbi Brown SPF Nude Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15. And the Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara. I also use the Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade Blush and the Chantecaille Lip Definer lip liner as well. And that’s it!’

Total: £108

Madeleine Shaw’s haircare routine

‘I wash my hair every other day, but I try to stretch it out to three depending on how much exercise I’m doing. I use Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo and then I follow that using the Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Conditioner. Then I’ll do a hair mask which I leave in. I try not to blow-dry my hair too much to avoid causing damage.’

‘I used to really like going to the Josh Wood salon but I haven’t been back in years. I also really like their hair care products - the Everything Mask is fantastic.’

Total: £40.60

Madeleine’s self-care favourites

’I’m more of a shower person, but then I do love an occasional bath. I usually put magnesium salts in – I really like Better You’s Magnesium Flakes. I also like Neom Bath Oils to make [my baths] smell nice – I love to have that time in the bath. I also love a cold shower, it’s just amazing for improving circulation.’

Total: £31.95

Madeleine’s monthly beauty spend: £455.55

