Beauty receipts: What Rosie Fortescue’s monthly beauty routine looks like

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for former Made In Chelsea star and jewellery designer Rosie Fortescue…

Rosie's skincare routine

"Skincare for me is what I invest in - I really care about my skin. I use the SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser, £29.99, in the shower in the morning, and at night my favourite cleanser is the Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, £47. I am obsessed with it! For daytime skincare, I use SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, £140; SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5, £68 and SkinCeuticals AOX+ Vitamin C Eye Gel, £77. At night I use the SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Serum, £90, followed by Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £125.

“[My best tip is to] drink lots of water! My mum always used to tell my twin sister and I about this as children, and I really do notice the difference in my skin when I am hydrated versus de-hydrated. Drinking lots of water is essential!”

Total: £567.99

MORE: Beauty Receipts: What Niomi Smart’s £445 monthly beauty routine looks like

Rosie’s hair care routine

“There's nothing I love more than a blow dry for a treat and my go-to is Clo and Flo. They are the best and they do my colour, too. I don't let anyone else touch my hair for anything. [At home] I absolutely love the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Mask, £32 and Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, £35.

"[To style my hair], I use Babyliss Hair Tongs, £22.99. I have two different sized barrels that I mix up depending on how I want my hair to be. At the moment, I am using the larger barrel for a more relaxed wave."

Total: £89.99

Rosie Fortescue poses with a Floward bouquet which she designed

MORE: Beauty Receipts: What Katie Piper's monthly beauty routine looks like

Rosie’s body care favourites

“I adore Jo Malone Bath Oils, £48, and I swear by Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion, £10, for the smoothest skin. I try and use a body brush every morning, even if it's just a few strokes.

“The Nuxe Sun Fragrant Water, £10.50, smells like a tropical holiday and I am wearing it as a perfume now, as it just smells so divine. It’s making me need to book a holiday - ASAP!”

SHOP JO MALONE OIL SHOP AMELIORATE LOTION SHOP NUXE

Total: £68.50

Rosie Fortescue’s total monthly beauty spend: £726.48

Rosie Fortescue has partnered with premium flower delivery service, Floward, to launch a new collection of stunning bouquets, designed exclusively by herself! As part of Floward’s partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, 1% of all annual sales made in 2021 will be donated to the charity.