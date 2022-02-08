The Trinny London Cleansers are here & I've tried both - and yes, the hype is real

If you're a fan of Trinny Woodall you'll know she's a (chic) geek when it comes to skincare. On Tuesday, the makeup mogul launched her first skincare category - cleansers.

Trinny said: "Cleansing is the most important step in your skincare routine – without a proper cleanse, no other products can work to their full potential. Our cleansers are designed to nurture and condition your skin while making sure it’s super clean."

After four years of taking over our makeup bags, Trinny London is moving in on our skincare cabinets because skincare is the category her fans ask for the most. If you're wondering why she hasn't launched an extensive line of products to bamboozle us with, well, it's quite simple; Trinny has chosen to launch one category at a time because she wants to demystify the world of skincare by dividing it into easy-to-understand chapters so that every individual fully understands their skin and what it needs.

Trinny has formulated two luxurious, refillable cleansers that make cleansing your face an active ritual to look forward to.

Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser, £32, is oil-based to nourish skin and melt away makeup, and Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser, £28, is formulated with liquid exfoliants to go a little deeper and nudge off dulling dead skin cells. Used together or alone they leave your skin perfectly prepped for your next step.

Trinny London Be Your Best, £32, Trinny London

On the evening of the launch, I was lucky enough to have a little masterclass with Trinny, trying out the two new cleansers in a virtual masterclass with the 58-year-old skincare obsessive.

I'm going to be honest here, it's very rare that I get excited about a cleanser. But as soon as you get your hands on the Trinny London cleansers, you'll feel like you have something special in your hands. The bright yellow refillable products look instantly inviting, and when you click the product into place, you'll feel ready for action.

I used both products to double cleanse on an evening. Double cleansing is simply cleansing your face twice, but it’s the foundation to good skin as it ensures your skin is properly clean and allows the rest of your routine to work harder and go deeper.

I started off with Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser to remove the day (including my eye makeup and SPF), then followed up with Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser to gently exfoliate and nourish my skin. The balm cleanser comes with a free T-Towel but with her new launch, Trinny is selling a set of three muslin T-Towels for £10.

Trinny London T-Towels, £10, Trinny London

Trinny London Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser review

Be Your Best is the luxurious, oil-based transforming balm created to remove the day, from your most stubborn eye makeup to that last bit of SPF. Designed to boost radiance and nourish, the formula is kind to your microbiome for happier, healthier-looking skin, while the free T-Towel muslin cloth provides an extra deep clean.

Known for their skin-loving properties, almond and jojoba oils and natural glycolipids help to remove the toughest of makeup, SPF and pollution, while pineapple enzyme gently helps to exfoliate and boost radiance. The skin nutrient almond, borage and linseed oils, full of easy-to-absorb goodness. Meanwhile, the prebiotic complex contributes to the perfect environment for your good skin microflora (think good gut health, but for your skin) to help support your skin’s natural defences.

VERDICT:

My skin felt nourished and well-cared for after using this, and the smell was divine. If you love a balm cleanser, you and your skin will love this.

Trinny London Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser review

Better Off is the exfoliating conditioning gel that allows you to go a little deeper with your cleansing ritual. Its active, kind-to-skin formula works to thoroughly clean without stripping your skin, gently exfoliating to help reveal your natural glow.

Trinny London Better Off Cleanser, £28, Trinny London

Natural quillaja and oat amino acids work to cleanse makeup, SPF, dirt and pollution, while lactic acid and malic acid (AHA exfoliants) help to slosh away dead skin cells to create even skin texture. Lactobionic acid (a PHA exfoliant) is known to gently exfoliate and hydrate, and natural inulin helps to create the perfect environment for your good microflora to thrive in.

VERDICT

As someone who wears a lot of makeup, this left my skin feeling super clean - but not stripped or dry. I also loved the smell. If you like to create a lather with your facial cleanser, this one is for you. My skin felt clean and smooth.

Trinny’s top tips for a Wake Up massage using cleanser

Take deep breaths and enjoy the aroma of your cleanser and then sweep your hands across your cheeks and down onto your neck, creating small circles with your fingertips. Smooth your hands across your jawline, to the ear and down your neck. Repeat this action in front and behind your ears. Create scissor actions across your forehead, upper cheeks and mouth, then lift your eyebrows and try to blink repeatedly.

