Victoria Beckham loves her facial steamer and you can get one in the Amazon sale

Victoria Beckham is known for her dewy, blemish-free skin but she has previously admitted she has suffered from hormonal acne in the past. What's her secret? An essential step in Victoria's beauty routine is at-home face steaming.

The fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur has access to the finest facialists in the world and she knows that nanotechnology-based facial steaming is incorporated into salon treatments because the tiny water particles deeply cleanse the pores, de-clog the skin and impart a dewy glow.

The thrilling news is that fans can now utilise this exact technology every day at home - Amazon currently has a professional at-home facial steamer by Panasonic on sale for just £99.99.

Fans will remember when Victoria candidly took to her Instagram stories to document her first at-home steaming sessions, telling her followers: "I think it's so important to steam your face." showing off her Sarah Chapman gadget. "The steam comes out super strong. For me this is as good as any steamer that I've used when I've been for a professional facial."

Victoria at home and ready to glow

Sadly, VB's exact one has since sold out, but reviews of the Panasonic steamer we found on Amazon are impressive: "The best by far, definitely recommend this you get what you pay for." And another satisfied customer recommended the "cleverly designed and so simple to use" beauty device.

Panasonic EH-XS01 Facial Steamer with Nanoe Ionic Technology, £99.99, Amazon

Post-steaming you will find that your beauty products absorb much more effectively. Victoria is all about fresh, glowing skin and will likely use one of her own skincare products in her skincare routine.

Victoria's steam regime works wonders

She has also raved about the affordable Caudalie Elixir in the past. Victoria uses the 100% natural facial mist when she's on the go to top up her makeup.

Face steaming significantly boosts circulation and collagen production and creates an overall healthy glow. Fans have gushed over Victoria's skin on Instagram recently, "Looking gorgeous as ever!" and we agree, we can certainly see the results!

At-home face steamers are so handy whether you're a busy splash and go beauty type or someone who likes to take their time - with program settings ranging from a quick deep cleanse to an indulgent 10 minute (or more!) relaxation treatment.

