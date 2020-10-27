We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After teasing fans about an exciting new beauty launch on Monday, Victoria Beckham has revealed how she achieves her glowing skin.

"The secret to VB’s glowing skin? #ComingSoon #VBGlow," she wrote on Monday, sharing a new selfie highlighting her flawless complexion.

It is, of course, all down to several popular products from her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty. "The NEW Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer: The Starter Set features Golden + Original in beauty-bag-friendly sizes," the Spice Girls star revealed in a new Instagram post.

"Wear alone or with makeup – under, over or mixed right in – for skin-perfecting results and customized glow," she continued.

The £96 beauty set – which is developed with Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 technology – is said to help create a sunkissed, bronze glow and dewy radiance, as well as reducing pores and fine lines. Who could say no to that?

Both products were previously already offered to customers, but they came in 30ml or 50ml pots, costing £92 and £140 respectively.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer: The Starter Set, £96, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Fans were delighted with the new announcement, with one commenting: "Beautiful products." A second added: "Love it!!"

The moisturiser was Victoria's first skincare product and was launched last year alongside Augustinus.

Announcing the news to her 27.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote at the time: "I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader.

VB teased fans about her new launch with a selfie on Monday

"I have been working on this for a long, long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love."

The duo has also since released the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, which claims to leave your "skin stronger, healthier and visibly transformed." As well as being sold on its own, it also comes in a set with the moisturiser, which is currently on sale for £300. We know what we'll be asking for this Christmas...

