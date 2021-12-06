We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there is one thing Victoria Beckham is known for, it's her love of luxury. After all, they don't call her Posh Spice for nothing, right?

The mother-of-four has just launched one of her most exciting beauty collaborations to date, and it's just in time for Christmas. Step up SLIP and Victoria Beckham Beauty! The beauty brands have joined forces to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super lux SLIP sleep mask.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham talks Cheeky Posh as she visits New York

Available to buy at Cult Beauty and Net-a-Porter, it's quite the gift! Inside the curated box you will find a bottle of the much-loved 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum' - a must for creating smooth skin - and the 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser', which nourishes and hydrates with black tea ferment and fruit enzymes.

The SLIP 'Silk Sleep Mask' is delightful too; it's lightly cushioned and made from soft mulberry silk. It's been designed in VB’s favourite tortoiseshell print. How chic?

Victoria's beauty brand is big business

The former Spice Girl has loved the brand SLIP for a very long time. Back in 2019, the fashion mogul gave her followers an insight into her beauty regime.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Sleep Set, £160, Cult Beauty

Remarking she was tired, Victoria uploaded a shot of her SLIP pillowcase and after reading up on how great it is for your hair and skin, we want one too. Super soft and silky, It's like getting a beauty treatment each night when you nod off on one of these, as the silk material is SO gentle on your skin and hair.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Sleep Set, £160.00, Look Fantastic

HELLO! previously spoke to Fiona Stewart, CEO and founder of the brand. She said: "If you are spending money on face creams, serums and blow-dries, you should be sleeping on a silk pillowcase. Slip silk fibres are significantly less absorbent than many other materials, so they can help keep your skin's moisture and expensive face and hair products where they belong, on your face and hair. It is the perfect addition to your beauty routine and it is a well-known beauty secret of Dermatologists, hairstylists, and beauty experts."

