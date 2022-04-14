TikTok's most hyped skincare brand has huge discounts in the Amazon spring sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve scrolled beauty TikTok for more than a few minutes, you’ll probably have come across CeraVe. Not only is the skincare brand super affordable, it’s regularly recommended by dermatologists, and it really works.

First launched in the US in 2006, it debuted in the UK three years ago but blew up last summer when social media skincare guru Hyram recommended their products to his seven million followers. Cue a sell-out.

Thankfully it’s all back in stock, and even better, it’s in the Amazon spring sale.

The cult favourite Hydrating Cleanser is currently down 30%. Gentle on dry skin, it contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture while removing dirt and makeup. Another staple product, the Facial Moisturising Lotion, has 25% off and is the perfect blend of lightweight and nourishing. The bestselling Smoothing Cream also has 25% off. Formulated with salicylic acid, it works wonders on smoothing dry and bumpy skin - just take a look at the five-star reviews.

Not just popular on social media, celebrities are also rumoured to love CeraVe. Apparently, Olivia Wilde uses the Daily Moisturising Lotion, while Blake Lively includes the SPF in her skincare routine.

Olivia Wilde is said to be a fan of the budget skincare brand

Beyond all the hype, the low price point is what has it really flying off the shelves. So how is it so affordable? The brand cut its costs with its simple, no-frills packaging. Often with more expensive brands, you’re partly paying for how Instagramable it looks on your bathroom shelf(ie).

With CeraVe, the luxury is in the formulas. With a focus on ceramides (the clue’s in the name), each product contains the same blend of three, which work to repair and restore the skin’s natural barrier layer. This boosts moisture levels, calms breakouts, and keeps skin looking smooth and healthy.

You also won’t see any big-budget CeraVe celebrity advertising, but TikTok is most definitely doing the job for them.

