The secret to Michelle Keegan's radiant glow revealed – and it's yours for £42

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As an undisputed beauty icon, when Michelle Keegan talks skincare – we listen.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan's favourite brow gel practically gives you an eye lift - and it's now on sale

Back in 2019, the Brassic actress revealed her favourite beauty buys during an interview with Women's Health, and when asked about her go-to facial oil, she said: "At night I like to use a recovery oil by Kiehl's – that's really soothing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Find out Michelle Keegan's top beauty secrets

Designed to visibly restore the appearance of skin, Kiehl's 'Midnight Recovery Concentrate' has received thousands of five-star reviews from happy shoppers, and at £42 it's an affordable addition to your skincare regime.

Formulated with 10 naturally-derived botanicals including Squalane, Evening Primrose Oil and Lavender Essential Oil, it's actually been dubbed 'The UK's #1 Luxury Anti-Ageing Facial Oil.'

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks picture perfect in sweet cardigan and jeans

READ: Michelle Keegan's cleanser for dewy skin is from The Body Shop - and it's just £8.50

Midnight Recovery Concentrate, £42, Kiehl's

Working miracles while you sleep, by morning your skin should feel soft, supple and hydrated. So, that's how Michelle achieves her radiant complexion! Even with a busy schedule and endless night shoots, the TV star never fails to look absolutely flawless.

To use, simply apply 2-3 drops of the facial oil once you've finished cleansing your skin.

Top tip – the brand recommends warming the oil against your other hand before massaging it into the skin. It can also be worn alone or under a moisturiser, the choice is yours.

Michelle's skincare regime is full of high street beauty products

You might be surprised to know that a lot of Michelle's beauty regime is made up of high street products, and another of her favourites is The Body Shop's Vitamin E cream cleanser.

Priced at £8.50 it's an absolute bargain! Enriched with Vitamin E and wheat germ oil, the light, creamy cleanser removes makeup and impurities, leaving you with silky soft skin. Not only that, but the cleanser is soap-free and suitable for all skin types. What's not to love?

Michelle told Women's Health: "I feel like I'm giving something nice to my skin when I use it - and, I can tell the difference once I take it off, my skin is really rejuvenated and dewy".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.