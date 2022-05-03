Michelle Keegan's favourite brow gel practically gives you an eye lift - and it's now on sale

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless - that's a fact - so any chance we get to find out her beauty secrets, we're all ears!

Luckily for us, Michelle's makeup artist Emily Clarkson once revealed all of the products she uses on the actress, so you can get her gorgeous look. There's a range of goodies in the star's makeup bag, from NARS to Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel, but Michelle's favourite brow product comes courtesy of Anastasia Beverley Hill, and don't they look amazing?

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's beauty secrets

Michelle's lifted look is thanks to Anastasia's Brow Freeze - a holding gel that is brushed over the eyebrows, before pressing them into place to get that laminated look. Genius. The best bit? Right now it's on sale at Lookfantastic where you can shop it for £16.

Anastasia Brow Freeze, was £23/$31.80 now £16.10/$22.30, Lookfantastic

MUA Emily also revealed that Michelle's dewy skin comes courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder foundation, while she uses Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Deep and NARS's lipstick in Belle De Jour, plus a Bobbi Brown clear gloss on top.

Michelle's brows always look incredible

The star has previously told HELLO! that she likes to mix up the brands in her personal makeup bag. "I love L'Oreal because they've got great eyeliners, Giorgio Armani for their bases, and Laura Mercier - I love their skincare and the body butter. I love NARS concealer - it really brightens the eyes."

