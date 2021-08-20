Michelle Keegan stuns in the most flawless makeup-free selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks amazing, and loves to share snaps all glammed up for nights out with husband Mark Wright and friends.

However, the star showed off her more natural side on Thursday when she posted a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram.

In the photo, Michelle could be seen sitting in the driver's seat of her car with an unexpected guest, her chihuahua, Pip.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's Seven Beauty Secrets

The actress captioned the snap: "Take your kids to work day…God help everyone…Pipbull on the loose".

Michelle's dog could be seen sitting at the front of the vehicle, looking right at the camera for the cute selfie.

Michelle Keegan looked stunning in the makeup-free selfie

Mark and Michelle share two dogs, their chihuahua, Pip, and a dachshund named Phoebe, with the couple always sharing adorable photos of the pair on social media.

In the snap, Michelle could be seen wearing a stylish beige puffer coat as she directed a peace sign at the camera, and we can't get over her glowing complexion.

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright share two dogs

The star isn’t afraid to share her skincare and makeup secrets, and previously spoke to HELLO! all about her favourite products to use.

"I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe," said Michelle. "I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

"In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup, and I just have my Nouveau Lashes LVL."

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £35, Cult Beauty

Michelle also credited her good skin to The Body Shop Vitamin E Cleanser and the Sisley Day Cream, and we love that the actress isn’t afraid to mix up her high-end products with high street buys!

