Hailey Bieber swears by her ice facial roller to depuff skin - shop Amazon's top-rated

Hailey Bieber is known for her radiant complexion, and the star has just revealed how she avoids puffy skin to maintain her flawless look, even after a night of partying. And it's super affordable.

Facial rollers have been taking social media by storm, with ice rollers being the latest favourite across TikTok. The roller is said to offer the same benefits as the popular gua sha, including depuffing skin and smoothing out lines, whilst providing a cool, soothing feel on your skin. We want this even more as the summer approaches!

Thankfully, the bestselling facial roller is available now in the Amazon sale - but hurry, as the deal will end soon.

LATME ice roller, was £12.99, now £11.04/ $12.95, Amazon

The ice roller promises to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, relieve fatigue, and even claims to soothe headaches and muscle pain. Before using, simply remove the roller from the handle and place in the freezer for at least 10 minutes, then reattach to enjoy the cooling effect.

In her latest YouTube video, the 25-year-old discussed trending beauty products with influencer and skincare guru Hyram Yarbro. Sharing their love for the cooling product, Hailey said: "If I'm trying to go to work and I'm just feeling a little swollen, after I've drunk or something, I get puffy.. And this definitely helps a lot".

Hailey took to Instagram to share her latest YouTube video

The ice roller has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 2,000 five-star ratings. One happy customer wrote: "I bought this as I wanted something ice cold to put on my face. I was not disappointed, not only does it help my skin and my pores, it helps with lymphatic and circulation. It also helps my anxiety as it has got me in a routine where I can relax while using this".

Another shopper added, "I’ve had saggy, puffy eyelids and this has helped so much to tighten the skin and depuff them. Also helps fine lines too. Great product!"

Hurry! Grab the bargain beauty buy before the sale ends.

