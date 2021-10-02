This £22.99 retinoid anti-aging serum has over 1000 rave reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for a new anti-aging serum? We’ve found just the thing: Facetheory’s bargain product Regenacalm S1 Pro, which has been flying off the virtual shelves.

This hot-to-trot skincare product is formulated with 3% encapsulated retinoid which cleverly targets fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars and hyperpigmentation. And best of all, it costs under £25!

The formula also contains stabilised vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help combat blemishes and scars; and dill extract to help regenerate elastin in your skin - a real powerhouse of ingredients.

Regenacalm S1 Pro, £22.99, Facetheory

Raving about the serum, one fan wrote, “This stuff is amazing! My skin is softer, smoother and firmer. I’ve also noticed my pores have become visibly smaller.”

Another even compared the results of using the products to having botox, stating: “I absolutely love this and couldn’t recommend it highly enough. I’m 57 and have combination skin and it’s made so much difference to my lines and literally made me look younger. In fact, my mother-in-law asked ‘have you had botox?’”

As well as being vegan and cruelty-free, this anti-ageing hero is also free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Bonus!

It’s recommended to apply a few drops of the Regenacalm S1 Pro to clean, damp skin, concentrating the serum on areas which have blemishes, fine lines, dark spots or hyperpigmentation. To finish, apply your moisturiser, and an SPF in the morning.

