Winter has wreaked havoc with my skin so I tried Japanese skincare Tatcha to see if it would make a difference - here’s what happened

Winter is tough on the skin isn’t it? The central heating, the ice cold weather outside, the chocolates over Christmas, not to mention the booze! Come January my skin is begging for forgiveness, and it’s desperate for some TLC.

Just before the holidays I was sent a Tatcha gift set of mini favourites, as part of this paid-for content and full of little mini versions of the brand’s best-selling skincare. The £71 set is still available to buy and honestly, these minis were so cute and a great way to try out a skincare brand before you invest in the full-size product. I'd wanted to test out the range for a while, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity.

Here’s what was included and my honest opinion about each…

The Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil

Oil cleansers and I usually don’t get along and while I love the silky texture and the scent, my skin usually has a break out soon after. But, I’d heard great things about Tatcha's Camellia Cleansing Oil so I gave it a try, convinced I'd need to give it away to my sister after the first use.

Like with a lot of oil cleansers, this works especially well as a first cleanse on the face, breaking down the makeup. I wear a lot of makeup every day so I usually have to double cleanse or even triple cleanse. This one worked a treat and my skin really enjoyed it. And guess what?! No breakout. I was shocked.

I probably don’t need to tell you how to use a facial cleanser but you dispense the oil into dry hands and massage onto a dry face for 10 seconds. You then rinse and pat dry.

Would I buy the full size?

Yes, I definitely would. So far my skin hasn’t had a bad break out (much to my sister's disappointment) so that’s a really good sign. It melted makeup well and was lovely to use.

The Tatcha Deep Cleanse

Moving on to The Deep Cleanse. This is perfect for me, like I said, I wear a lot of makeup and need all the help I can get in order to have nice clean skin. To apply you begin with wet hands and a wet face, you squeeze a small amount into your palms and rub together to create a creamy foam. Gently massage the face avoiding the eye area and rinse thoroughly.

Would I buy the full size?

Absolutely! At £41 the full size isn't cheap but I think it's worth it as I think it’ll last a while as a little goes a long way. The gentle exfoliating cleanser contains natural luffa fruit and wild rose that lifts dirt, minimises excess oil, and unclogs pores leaving skin soft and hydrated.

Tatcha The Essence

This was the one product I was desperate to try. I’ve never used an Essence before and I know TikTok beauty lovers all rave over the Tatcha one. How do you use it? Well, good question. After cleansing you pour a palmful into your hands and press gently into the skin on your face and neck. What does it do? Tatcha claims it's key for juicy skin, which I want ahead of my 40th birthday. It's rich in amino acids, and the essence works to support natural cell turnover and supports the skin’s ability to retain moisture

Would I buy the full size?

This is quite steep at £102 which is wild that it could technically slip through your fingers. I didn't want to like it as much as I did (probably because it's going to make a dent in my bank account now) but I've been using it daily after cleansing my skin in the evening before my serums and cream and I've noticed that all my products absorb and sink in better and quicker, and above all I've noticed it left my thirsty skin really hydrated.

Tatcha The Water Cream

I am fond of a water cream in the summer months so I might keep this one saved for when I go away in April. It will make a nice addition to my pack of holiday minis. With this one you just massage a pearl-sized amount onto face, neck, and décolletage in upward strokes, morning and night. This felt so light on the skin and I can see why it’s a hit with the Hollywood celebrities and influencers.

Would I buy the full size?

As I prefer a rich cream, probably not. But it’s a real joy to use and I will definitely pack this little one for my holiday as this moisturiser is cooling on the skin and clinically proven to refine pores and smooth texture with a BHA alternative.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Formulated with a special blend of hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae, this moisturising cream works to hydrate and plump the skin. It also contains antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice, which helps to protect skin against stress and pollution.

As it’s meant to be ideal for dry skin, Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream is perfect for me - especially as I prefer a moisturiser with a rich texture in winter. It's also a skin brightening lilac shade.

I did notice the glowy effect and it didn’t irritate my skin. In fact, after using this I felt like I’d been to the spa. My skin was no longer drying out for help.

Would I buy the full size?

Some might say the Dewy Skin Cream is over hyped but I think it’s so perfect for cold weather. The cream feels so hydrating on the skin and it works nicely under makeup, too. So yes, it’s a yes from me.

Tatcha The Rice Wash

I love the Tatcha Rice Wash and I have purchased this before. It’s a gentle, effective, cream cleanser that washes away daily build-up without stripping skin for a soft, luminous complexion. You just have to dispense into dry hands and massage onto a dry face for 10 seconds and then rinse. For centuries, Japanese women have rinsed the delicate grains of rice in preparation for cooking and have repurposed the leftover milky water within their beauty rituals. Known as the first wash of rice, this nutrient-rich byproduct serves as a vital source of vitamins A, B2, B12, and E, as well as moisturising proteins that soften and boost the luminosity of hair and skin.

Would I buy the full size?

100%! If you wear a lot of makeup for work and you like your face to feel super clean but also not irritated, this is the one.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Tatcha. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.