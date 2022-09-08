Molly-Mae Hague reveals skincare glow up: FaceGym, LaMer, REN & MORE 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague has shared her ‘Glow Up’ routine with her YouTube audience, and admitted she's having troublesome skin at the moment.

On a mission to give herself some rest and relaxation, the former Love Island star took herself off for a facial - or a facial workout - at the award-winning FaceGym, favoured with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid.

"They call it a facial workout. It’s kind of like a massage for your face, which is my idea of heaven, it's meant to help tone and sculpt your face and get rid of any excess water retention," she told her YouTube viewers.

Molly-Mae went to FaceGym Studio in Manchester and then booked a course of treatments

"I always come out feeling like I’ve lost about 10lbs from my face – I don’t know if that will happen to me today, but I’ve been on so many flights recently and my diet has not been clean, so I really feel like I could do with flushing my face out."

FaceGym is famous for its Multi-Sculpt facial tool for DIY use, £45

After her treatment, she said: "I’ve just had my FaceGym facial. It was unbelievable, I enjoyed it so much. I have actually booked myself in for a course of four more workouts."

She continued: "These breakouts that I have here already feel so much flatter and better, and all the products they used on me, I just know I am going to wake up in the morning with my skin feeling a lot better which is really really great."

Molly-Mae felt like a new woman after her glow up

While in Selfridges the 23-year-old decided to treat herself to two new SKIMS dresses, two sets of pyjamas from The White Company which she said are her favourite. And then headed to the beauty counters and went wild in the aisles.

Molly-Mae wearing her The White Company pyjamas

As well as purchasing her own fake tan brand, Filter by Mollly-Mae, £21, she picked up a skincare regime from LaMer, hopeful that the products would help her skincare woes. She bought LaMer's The Renewal Oil, £105, and La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Matte Lotion, £220.

As well, the Manchester-based star bought the cult-famous REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, £23.80, which has stellar reviews online.

Regularly posting content about her beauty products, Molly has previously declared she's a huge fan of Elemis. She once said in a previous video: "'A good moisturiser is key for me in my makeup bag. I love having no makeup days sometimes, and if you have a good moisturiser on it adds a really nice, natural glow, especially if it’s got a good SPF in as well to protect your face."

