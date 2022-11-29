Pregnancy safe skincare: The complete guide

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The famous pregnancy glow is something lots of women aspire to have when they're expecting, but unfortunately the reality for many is increasingly sensitive skin, pigmentation issues such as melasma, and tight, itching skin among the pregnancy symptoms they experience as their bumps grow bigger.

MORE: 20 baby shower themes every mum-to-be will love

But with lots of conflicting information about what skincare products you can and can't use during pregnancy, it can be confusing to know how to treat any skin conditions and what to use to try and prevent stretch marks and nourish your skin.

Some skincare products aren't suitable for use during pregnancy

We called upon two experts to answer some of the most common questions about pregnancy safe skincare and debunk any myths about what we should be removing from our beauty stash – and what we should use instead. Read on for everything you need to know…

MORE: Best maternity clothing brands for every stage during pregnancy

What skincare ingredients should be avoided during pregnancy?

"Pregnancy is a time of many changes, not least hormonal. Hormones can affect how your skin reacts to ingredients so you may find you develop reactions to products you've used previously without a problem," Lesley Gilchrist, registered midwife and co-founder of My Expert Midwife, explains.

"You may experience breakouts of acne, sensitivity, rashes and dryness, and certain ingredients should be avoided during pregnancy as they may cause complications to you and/or baby."

Skin can become more sensitive during pregnancy

These include vitamin A derivatives, which are commonly found in anti-aging products, as evidence links vitamin A to problems with babies' development.

Lesley adds: "Some products such as skin lighteners, brighteners and even some types of nail polishes can contain ingredients which are not recommended for use during pregnancy. Skincare ingredients can be absorbed through the skin and may cross the placenta to your unborn baby, so it's always best to check the product is suitable to use during pregnancy, or if in doubt, seek advice from healthcare professionals."

SHOP: Best moisturisers for dry skin with top reviews

Meanwhile, you may want to avoid acne-fighting products, which can create overly-dry and flaky skin during pregnancy. These work by drying out the natural oils in the skin, which may already be feeling more sensitive and easily irritated due to pregnancy hormones and increased blood flow.

Should essential oils in skincare be avoided in pregnancy?

Some essential oils should be avoided during pregnancy

Essential oils can be found in many of our favourite skincare products, and are something to look out for during pregnancy, as some may cause side effects to you or your baby.

Fran Johnson, Product Development Manager at Neal's Yard Remedies, says: "Using essential oils during pregnancy is a much discussed topic and is highly emotive for obvious reasons! There are many essential oils that we wouldn't recommend using, however there are some oils that are safe to use and can help with relaxation and some pregnancy symptoms. Pregnancy massage can be a wonderful experience and can also help to relieve some pregnancy symptoms."

READ: The 9 best pregnancy workout apps

Some of the essential oils that are safe to use include Neroli, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Geranium and Frankincense, many of which encourage relaxation and wellness. If in doubt, consult a healthcare professional or aromatherapist before using essential oils.

What are the best natural skincare ingredients for pregnancy?

"During pregnancy your skin will benefit from extra care and attention, especially if you find it feels more sensitive, has changes in pigmentation, is more prone to rashes and dryness or if you feel your usual products are not working as well," Lesley says.

"You may find that switching to products which contain more natural ingredients can help to calm, soothe, balance, protect and hydrate your skin gently without stripping those precious natural oils - and some can even help improve circulation, minimise cell damage and help reduce constipation when combined with a regular massage routine."

MORE: Game-changer gifts for new mums and expectant parents

Recommended natural ingredients include shea, aloe, coconut, cocoa, argan, sweet almond, lavender, grapefruit, geranium, avocado, beeswax, vitamins E and C, which can be found in oils, butters, creams and lotions and gels.

"They not only work to benefit your skin but often help your mental wellbeing as their properties can include the ability to help you feel calm, energised and relaxed through inhaling their aromas," Lesley adds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.