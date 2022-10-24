The Kiehl's advent calendar is selling out fast - and we can totally see why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas is just around the corner, and when we say Christmas, we believe it starts from 1 December - the first day of advent! So you don't have long to sort out your advent calendar in time for the YuleTide season.

READ: The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar has everyone talking - here's why

There's an enormous plethora of beauty calendars on the market this year, some may even say more than ever before.

MORE: 57 best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas

With that in mind, one we really think you should check out, is the 2022 offering from Kiehl's, and we think you will agree, it looks pretty epic.

Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar, £99 / $105, Kiehl's

The first thing we love about this, is the fact the actual box it comes in, is beautiful. It is designed in the most Christmassy of colours, featuring holiday-inspired, super cute illustrations by Made By Radio. It would absolutely fit in with your decorations at home.

It's packed full of 24 epic skincare treats

Best of all though, it's packed with a whopping 24 customer favourite skincare formulas in the most generous sizes; a must have for any skincare fan.

MORE: The ELEMIS advent calendar for 2022 is all about wellness - and it looks dreamy

Many celebrities rave about Kiehl's products, so you know you're in good company here! What's more, it's incredible value for money; it comes in at under £100, which is a great price for this lovely lot.

What's in the Kiehl's Advent Calendar?

Now, we don't want to spoil the surprise, but if you do want to know everything you're getting, keep scrolling…

30ml Creme de Corps

30ml Ultra Facial Cleanser

28ml Ultra Facial Cream

40ml Ultra Facial Toner

7ml Super Multi-Corrective Cream

14ml Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

14ml Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

75ml Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner

4ml Daily Reviving Concentrate

7ml Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

4ml Midnight Recovery Concentrate

30ml Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

7ml Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream

30ml Body Fuel All-in-One Energising Wash

15ml Facial Fuel Energising Scrub

15ml Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

14ml Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream

40ml Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil

15ml Lip Balm #1

3ml Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment

75ml Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

3ml Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum

10ml Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum

5ml Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2022 is here and it's SO exciting

If you still have lots of Christmas shopping to do, you might want to also check out some of the festive gifts Kiehl's are offering this year.

Nighttime Hydration Essentials Gift Set, £80, Kiehl's

We love the 'Nighttime Hydration Essentials Gift Set' which includes three of the brand's most popular facial products - the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, the Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream and the Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. This trio encourages firm, plumped and radiant skin, what's not to love?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.