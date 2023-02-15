Pamela Anderson, 55, swears by this miracle skincare savior - and it's so affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The secret behind Pamela Anderson's glowing skin has been revealed, and the cult brand is a hit amongst celebs.

The actress uses the Weleda Lavender Relaxing Body Beauty Oil, previously revealing to Today that she's a huge fan of body oils for maintaining her soft skin. Thankfully, we've found Pamela's skincare fave on Amazon - and it's less than $22.

Weleda Lavender Relaxing Body Oil, $21.99/£13,31, Amazon

The Weleda oil works to calm and nourish the skin, leaving a soft and supple texture that's essential for anti-aging. The smoothing oil is made from natural ingredients, with a subtle and relaxing lavender scent.

Pamela told Today back in 2018: "Coconut oil is crazy. It’s good for your face." Adding that she uses natural products. She said: "I just love body oils. I’m always covered in rose oils. I’m about hydration. Weleda has a good line. The lavender and rose oils are really beautiful."

Racking up over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the beauty buy has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "I love this oil! After a lifetime of expensive creams, serums, I finally reached the grand age of 73. I was starting to see the signs of aging on my face and body and despaired. Then I came across this product and for the heck of it, applied it to my face. Lo and behold, I have never seen my face looking so clear, clean and almost barely there wrinkles."

Another added: "I can't rate it highly enough. I have very dehydrated skin as a result of childhood eczema - I mix this with a cream/emollient and it really does make a difference. This is coming from someone who has tried pretty much everything to retain skin moisture!"

The 55-year-old isn't the only A-lister that swears by Weleda, Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber are both big fans of the best-selling Weleda Skin Food - and the natural moisturizer reportedly sells every 12 seconds.

