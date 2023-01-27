Holly Willoughby looks dreamy as she announces new arrival

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been teasing fans on her Wylde Moon Instagram page for a few days, hinting that she had some special news to share, and on Friday morning, all was finally revealed.

The Dancing on Ice host has a new scent! Taking to the social media site, the star shared a series of stunning snaps of herself advertising it. The caption read: "They're here! Our beautiful, new (borrowed from) A Love Story fragrance wax melts have just dropped at the Boutique (link in bio). The perfect Valentine's gift for loved ones or for yourself, fill your home with the beautiful scent of a bouquet that never wilts. (borrowed from) A Love Story wax melts now on sale."

How exciting! We love a Valentine's Day scent and this one sounds pretty epic. Costing just £11, the wax melts have top notes of cherry and apple before capturing scents of rose and Lily of the Valley with a base of vanilla and cashmere musk. Each pack contains six wax melts made from 100% natural vegan-friendly soy wax.

Holly announced her new product

Fans were super quick to share their excitement at the new product. One follower wrote: "I'm off to have a look, if they are anything like the others I'm sure they're going to be amazing!" Another quipped: "Please do a body cream to match!"

(borrowed from) A Love Story - Waxing Moons, £11, Wylde Moon

Wylde Moon is the This Morning star's women's lifestyle brand, and her website is specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The brand has been up and running for over a year. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

