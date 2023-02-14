Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian's genius hair tool for mermaid waves is on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Do you love Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian's perfect, beachy mermaid hairstyles? Well you'll be glad to know that right now you can shop the exact hair tool they use to create the style, the triple-barrelled Mermade PRO Hair Waver, on sale!

The genius Pro Hair Waver takes just seconds to create red carpet-worthy bouncy waves – just about half the time of other wavers out there – giving you a fast and easy just-out-of-the-salon look. And what better way to try it than with a discount.

Hailey Bieber is a fan of the fun pink hair tool

Both Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian have shown off their Mermade looks on Instagram, with the Kardashians star raving: “My friends use it all the time, and I am so excited to show you guys just how easy it is.”

Khloe said she loves the 'easy' triple-barrel styler for beachy waves

Shoppers are saying that the odd-looking but effective tool has been just what they've been looking for.

Mermade PRO Hair Waver, £55.20 / $58.80 (WAS £69 / $79), Beauty Bay

“Finally found a Hair waver that works!” said one reviewer. “I’ve been on the hunt for a good hair waver that lets your hair shine while giving me beach mermaid vibes and it’s safe to say that I’ve finally found what I’ve been looking for!

“It’s so easy to use, the tongs are massive [which] is great when you wanna break the waves down for a softer look. It doesn’t frizz your hair which is a huge plus for me.”

