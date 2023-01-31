Found! The beauty supplements your skin has been crying out for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Collagen supplements are just about everywhere, and for beauty experts, they have become as normal a part of their daily beauty regime as a serum and moisturiser.

Beauty supplements claim to improve a whole host of skin woes from reducing fine lines to plumping and hydrating, along with giving skin a filter-like glow. After all, collagen is the backbone of healthy skin and many beauty supplements are created to flush the body and skin with the collagen your body might be missing.

One that’s caught our attention is INGENIOUS. Their team of scientists spent 20 years to perfect the technology and formulation and they’ve now got such a cult following there’s even an Instagram hashtag dedicated to its followers.

What makes INGENIOUS different?

The only patented, encapsulated version on the market, INGENIOUS’ formula uses a plant cellulose protection capsule to shield the collagen peptides as they travel through the stomach. In other words, where other supplements might be harmed or hindered by the stomach’s pH levels, INGENIOUS has been created to survive whatever your gut throws at it to reach the small intestine intact.

It’s here that your body absorbs nutrition and where the INGENIOUS capsule dissolves to pass collagen peptides into the bloodstream.

INGENIOUS Beauty – the results

In the largest UK independent clinical trial* on collagen supplements, INGENIOUS Beauty swept the board with its results. 98% of women saw a significant improvement in their skin, 77% saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles and 62% enjoyed better-hydrated skin.

With over 795 4.5 star reviews, shoppers rave about the results too.

“I am still so thrilled with them, especially for my fine lines and wrinkles and my hair. My skin is noticeably softer, less fine lines and wrinkles and positively glowing,” remarked one shopper.

“INGENIOUS is such a fantastic collagen supplement that I have it on repeat! If specifics are what you are after: my nails have never been so strong and combined with good skin care routine and drinking plenty of water, my skin has never been better,” added another.

Other shoppers always remarked how the supplements had “transformed” their hair and helped their joints feel “less stiff” and muscle aches gone.

There are three INGENIOUS supplements to choose from. For best results, take three capsules a day, preferably before bed so they work while you sleep.

INGENIOUS Beauty Starter Kit, £99 (60-day supply)

The hero product. These combine marine collagen, hyaluronic acid and astaxanthin designed to support healthy ageing – think stronger skin, hair and nails.

*116 women were recruited from a broad age group (aged 30 to 60) and of various skin types. 107 women completed the 12-week trial, with half given INGENIOUS Beauty, half given a placebo.

INGENIOUS Active Starter Kit, £110 (50-day supply)

The signature blend of skin-boosting ingredients alongside extracts of traditional Chinese herbs said to increase endurance by up to 20%, while decreasing muscle damage by up to 69%. Great for those with an active or busy lifestyle.

INGENIOUS Vegan Starter Kit, £99 (60-day supply)

Using a plant-based alternative to encourage collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis in the skin by up to 80%.

