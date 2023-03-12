The 10 most stunning beauty looks at the 2023 Oscars The 95th Academy Awards played host to an incredible array of makeup and hairstyles

A-List glam squads across the world have had their work cut out for them this weekend, as the 95th Academy Awards are finally upon us.

Considered the most prestigious event in the awards season calendar and watched by millions across the world, the Oscars is without a doubt where Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars come to shine. And boy did they dazzle this year. Taking place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 we saw both classic and creative looks on the likes of Florence Pugh, Ana De Armas and Rihanna.

For your beauty viewing pleasure, we have gathered the 10 most stunning beauty looks at the 2023 Oscars:

Halle Bailey

The star of upcoming and much-anticipated live action remake of The Little Mermaid kept things suitably maritime in an aqua dress and matching pale blue shimmering shadow for her Oscars attendance. Blue is the warmest colour after all.

Rihanna

What else can we expect from a woman who owns her own makeup line? Rihanna absolutely served with her beauty look at the Oscars this year, delivering a dramatic updo and burgundy-red lips. Stunning.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling had a gorgeous Oscars beauty moment with her mauve lip and fluttering of ultra-flattering long lashes. The nearly-wet look slicked back hair paired with her sheer panelled gown? Perfection.

Ana de Armas

The star of hit biopic Blonde Ana de Armas kept things natural and fresh, showing off her glowing skin and a stunning silver gown. A hint of pink shimmer made us realise that we need to add dusky rose tones to our makeup arsenal.

Angela Bassett

It seemed to be the trope that you shouldn’t match your makeup to your outfit, but now it seems that is just another rule that was made to be broken as Angela Bassett perfectly coordinated the violet tones of her dress with coordinating lavender hues on her eyes and lips.

Florence Pugh

Trust ‘Miss Flo’ (aka Florence Pugh) to deliver something suitably avant garde when it comes to the beauty department. Her immaculately coiffed ponytail was styled into an elaborate updo and makeshift fringe, which left us with the feeling that her hairstylist Peter Lux might also have a degree in architecture,

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga threw out the rulebook on makeup, when many say you need to choose between a dramatic smokey eye or a strong look the Oscar-winning actress said “why not both” and graced us with an iconic look, worthy of an 80s album cover. We stan.

Cara Delvingne

Cara Delevingne has been treating us to a plethora of stunning looks this awards season, and the Oscars were no different. Once again she coordinated with her gown, opting for a tonal dusky rouge palette to carry over onto her eyeshadow and lip.

Sofia Carson

With her winged liner and dramatic beehive french twist updo, Sofia Carson was a modern day princess at this year’s Oscars. The Audrey Hepburn-esque makeup was case in point that you can never go wrong with the classics.

Ashley Graham

Although there were plenty of stunning updos, supermodel Ashley Graham stood out from the crowd with her intricate hairstyle. The Nebraska native made sure all eyes were on her tresses by keeping makeup simple yet sultry with her 90s inspired matte brown smokey eye.

