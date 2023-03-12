Oscars 2023: Legs are the red carpet trend no one was expecting - Cara Delevigne, Florence Pugh and more The unofficial dress code for the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday was 'Angelina Jolie 2012 vibes'

Hollywood loves a comeback story, and Cara Delevigne has returned with a bang. She hit the Oscars red (well, champagne coloured) carpet on Sunday with a look that Academy Awards outfit devotees argued was the best look of the evening. It appeared that she, along with Florence Pugh, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Ariana DeBose adopted the unofficial dress code 'Angelina Jolie 2012 Oscars', as they served sartorial greatness with a leg-baring trend that none of us were expecting. And it's safe to say, we are slightly obsessed.

The multi-hyphenate model-cum-actress gave ‘lady in red’ a whole new meaning in a dramatic gown from Elie Saab’s FW21 couture collection, that epitomised the glitz and glam of the Oscars. Perhaps it was no coincidence that the dress is from the brand’s collection title ‘Buds of Hope’, after the star publicly addressed her addiction issues for the first time this week.

Cara wore couture Elie Saab to the Oscars 2023

Styled by formidable celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, the one-shoulder gown boasted a figure-hugging body with ruching to amp up the flattering silhouette and oversized ruffle detailing on the shoulder. The lower half only added to the drama, with a voluminous skirt that served vintage ballroom glam and a major thigh high split to add a touch of sultry to the look. She paired the look with Stuart Weitzman platforms and stacks of dazzling Bulgari jewellery. Perhaps the most impressive part of the dress was the edition of pockets. How long have we advocated for functional pocketed dresses? She wore her blonde hair in a sleek bun with a side parting that screamed ‘old Hollywood glamour’ matched with a smokey-eyed makeup look, a nude lip and her signature enviably bushy eyebrows.

Many fans commented that the thigh-high slit of the dress, as well as the pose was giving major Angelina Jolie 2012 Oscars flashbacks, and we have to say now we’ve seen it we can’t unsee it.

Cara had a 2012 Angelina Jolie Oscars moment

Florence Pugh also got the bare leg memo wearing a balloon-sleeved strapless champagne coloured gown that perfectly matched the awards' new non-red carpet. The look from Valentino's FW22 Couture collection boasted an ultra mini dress which she paired with black platforms and timeless Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Florence dared to bare in couture Valentino

Nicole Kidman was a vision in custom Armani Privé wearing an ultra chic figure hugging black dress, with tonal Harry Styles approved rosette embellishments.

Nicole nailed 'sultry chic' in custom Armani Privé

Rosettes were also on the agenda for Perfect Stranger star Halle Berry, who dazzled in an ultra feminine champagne cut-out dress from Tamara Ralph complete with rose gold flowers around the neckline and the thigh.

Halle Berry channelled uber-feminine vibes in Tamara Ralph

Ariana DeBose oozed old Hollywood glamour in a dazzling custom Versace gown and DeBeers bijouterie. The addition of a major plunge neckline amped up the sultriness.

Ariana DeBose was a vision in Versace

