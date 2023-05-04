Princess Kate's favourite flats have been given a surprising makeover

Remember her sold out Camilla Elphick shoes? Now they are back in a new practical summer style...

The Princess of Wales is renowned for wearing designs, which subsequently fly off the shelves thanks to her patronage.

So it’s no surprise that when the royal donned a pair of sensible two-tone summer flats to attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup back in July 2022, they were an instant hit in fashion circles.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate donned a pair of sling back flats by British designer Camilla Elphick

The style sold out almost instantly, prompting the brand to introduce new colourways of her ‘Alicia’ shoes which were made by British designer Camilla Elphick.

Now the royal style icon’s favourite flats have been given a surprising, and remarkably practical, makeover. The slingback flats Kate wore have been updated and now come in a closed back option thanks to popular demand. “We got so many requests for new and old colours in our signature Alicia shoe, but one thing that stood out was a request for a closed back,” the designer explained.

The new 'Eva flat' is a mary jane ballet flat and is the perfect, “base to a refined, understated, and seasonless wardrobe,” says Camilla. The shoes boast a sleek pointed toe and an adjustable strap with a petite pearl buckle, which is a signature detail of the designer. They also now come in two colours, ‘Taupe & Black’ as well as ‘Leopard.’

“We currently sell 74% of flat shoe styles online and I believe this is because we have styles customers really want to wear and also perhaps we have got used to being more comfortable - working from home, commuting less and wanting to wear something easy to slip on and wear all day,” adds Camilla.

Shop Kate Middleton’s classic two tone flats:

Eva Taupe & Black Flats - Camilla Elphick

Who is Camilla Elphick?

© Camilla Elphick The shoe designer trained under Charlotte Olympia

After graduating from LCF Cordwainers and Parsons in New York, British shoe designer Camilla Elphick went on to intern with the likes of Paul Andrew, Charlotte Olympia and Sophia Webster.

In 2014 she launched her first collection ‘You Got The Luck.’ The all female team specialise in footwear and accessories, and are championed by celebrities such as Alexa Chung and Holly Willoughby.