King Charles III's coronation was a major moment in royal fashion history.

Of course for the occasion we were not surprised to see that both the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte donned stunning white dresses for the occasion.

© Getty Images Kate sparkled at the coronation

MORE: The Queen's Coronation dress: Everything you need to know about her Norman Hartnell gown

RELATED: £3.5 billion worth of jewels will be used at King Charles III's coronation

Why did Princess Kate and Queen Camilla wear white to the coronation?

As far back as Queen Victoria royals have worn white to coronations. For the journey to Westminster Abbey a 19 year old Victoria wore a white satin dress layered under a crimson velvet robe, and then after being proclaimed queen she donned a lighter white lace-trimmed linen gown.

© Rex Queen Camilla's lady in attendance fixes her dress ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey

Back in 1953 Norman Hartnell, who of course designed the Queen’s Coronation dress, also created a 'Gold and White Collection' which conformed to the Earl Marshal's 'orders', meaning colours are barred and tiaras are worn. The late Queen Elizabeth II's own Coronation took place on June 2 1953, and according to the Royal Collection Trust, the white gown that she wore is now regarded as one of the, "most important examples of twentieth-century design."

MORE: This brand has released a coronation handbag and we predict it will be a sell out

RELATED: History of Coronation fashion: from Queen Victoria to the late Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte also wore white

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology previously told Hello! the reason why the royals traditionally opt to coordinate in white, saying, "White of course is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations.” She continued, “While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.