Kate Middleton's coronation concert outfit is going to be this summer's biggest trend: here are 5 similar red suits to get the look

A momentous occasion in British history, King Charles III's coronation took place on Saturday 6 May 2023, and we're still reeling from the level of pomp and pageantry. Naturally, there was much curiosity among royal style obsessives around what the Princess of Wales would wear to the historic event, as well as to the subsequent coronation concert.

Princess Kate's stylish concert outfit came just after the future queen stunned in an embroidered ivory silk crepe gown by Alexander McQueen at the main ceremony. Her dress featured threaded depictions of roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks, to represent the emblems of Great Britain and Ireland. The stylish royal chose a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown for her wedding in 2011, and turned to the British label again for the king's coronation - much like the Queen who wore Norman Hartnell both for her wedding and for her coronation in 1953. At the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Kate did not wear a tiara. Instead she wore a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate kept her style momentum going beyond the main ceremony and into the star-studded event on May 7. She exuded regal elegance in a red suit. The mother-of-three topped things off with stunning jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels. Following the classic up do she donned for the 'main event,' she wore her hair down in a loosely curled blow dry and kept her beauty look understated and yet polished.

What happened during the coronation process?

A milestone moment in British history, King Charles III was crowned sovereign at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Charles was anointed with holy oil and had the St. Edward's Crown bestowed upon his head, marking his formal investiture with regal power.

