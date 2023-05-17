Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival so far

From Naomi Campbell to Dame Helen Mirren, here's who has been serving looks on the Croisette...

There’s so much we’re looking forward to at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace are revealing their ‘La Vacanza’ High Summer collection; a documentary about the formidable fashionista Anita Pallenberg featuring Scarlett Johannson is being previewed; and so is The Weeknd’s hotly anticipated series The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp.

But of course, there’s one element of this glitzy 12 day festival that overrides everything for the sartorial aficionados: the outfits.

The outfits thus far have already brought all the drama, oozed all the glamour and off-piste dress codes that we expected. From blue hair to actual tiger print, to trouser suits and plenty of plunging necklines.

Hello! Fashion’s best dresses from Cannes 2023:

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo Beatrice stunned in Christian Dior FW22 Couture Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio wore 2022's favourite hooded dress trend in a glitzy Elie Saab FW05 Couture gown Elle Fanning Elle Fanning Elle wore a silver and pink Alexander McQueen scultped gown with Cartier jewelry Brie Larson Brie Larson Brie Larson was a contemporary greek goddess in Chanel resort 2023/24 Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell adopted her usual flawless-chic agenda in glamorous Celine. Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney stepped out at the Reality premiere wearing Schiaparelli SS23 couture. Dame Helen Mirren Dame Helen Mirren Helen Mirren channelled mermaincore wearing Del Core. She made a statement with powder blue hair to match her gown. She paired with Bulgari jewellery and an Aspinal of London clutch. Esha Gupta Esha Gupta The actress looked etheral in a Nicolas Jebran SS23 Couture gown with a major thigh high split. Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a stunning red Elie Saab SS22 Couture gown with a daring neckline, paired with Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry. Charlotte Casiraghi Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi The Monégasque royal looked uber elegant in Chanel FW20 couture. Fan Bingbing Fan Bingbing The Chinese actress made the ultimate statement in an incredible wildlife printed gown by Christopher Bu. Maya Diab Maya Diab Maya Diab brought all the glamour in a Jean Louis Sebaji gown and Messika jewellery. Princess Maria Chiara De Bourbon Princess Maria Chiara de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles The Italian royal stunned in a sequin red Armani Prive Couture gown from 2014. Cindy Bruna Cindy Bruna Cindy Bruna went against the grain and wore a grey oversized suit with a black tulle train from sustainable brand Act N°1' FW23 ready to wear collection. Cary Douglas Cary Zeta Douglas Cary matched her mother Catherine and wore an Elie Saab SS23 RTW dress with Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewellery. Eleen Suliman Eleen Suliman The Saudi TV presenter stunned in a sculpted Sara Mrad gown.

