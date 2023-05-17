Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival far...
Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival so far

From Naomi Campbell to Dame Helen Mirren, here's who has been serving looks on the Croisette...

Naomi Campbell Cannes
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline WriterLondon

There’s so much we’re looking forward to at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace are revealing their ‘La Vacanza’ High Summer collection;  a documentary about the formidable fashionista Anita Pallenberg featuring Scarlett Johannson is being previewed; and so is The Weeknd’s hotly anticipated series The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp.

But of course, there’s one element of this glitzy 12 day festival that overrides everything for the sartorial aficionados: the outfits.

The outfits thus far have already brought all the drama, oozed all the glamour and off-piste dress codes that we expected. From blue hair to actual tiger print, to trouser suits and plenty of plunging necklines.

Hello! Fashion’s best dresses from Cannes 2023:

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice stunned in Christian Dior FW22 Couture

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio wore 2022's favourite hooded dress trend in a glitzy Elie Saab FW05 Couture gown

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning

Elle wore a silver and pink Alexander McQueen scultped gown with Cartier jewelry

Brie Larson

Brie Larson At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Brie Larson

Brie Larson was a contemporary greek goddess in Chanel resort 2023/24

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell adopted her usual flawless-chic agenda in glamorous Celine.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stepped out at the Reality premiere wearing Schiaparelli SS23 couture.

Dame Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Dame Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren channelled mermaincore wearing Del Core. She made a statement with powder blue hair to match her gown. She paired with Bulgari jewellery and an Aspinal of London clutch.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Esha Gupta

The actress looked etheral in a Nicolas Jebran SS23 Couture gown with a major thigh high split.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a stunning red Elie Saab SS22 Couture gown with a daring neckline, paired with Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi

The Monégasque royal looked uber elegant in Chanel FW20 couture.

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Fan Bingbing

The Chinese actress made the ultimate statement in an incredible wildlife printed gown by Christopher Bu.

Maya Diab

Maya Diab At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Maya Diab

Maya Diab brought all the glamour in a Jean Louis Sebaji gown and Messika jewellery.

Princess Maria Chiara De Bourbon 

Princess Maria Chiara de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Princess Maria Chiara de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles

The Italian royal stunned in a sequin red Armani Prive Couture gown from 2014.

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna went against the grain and wore a grey oversized suit with a black tulle train from sustainable brand Act N°1' FW23 ready to wear collection.

Cary Douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Cary Zeta Douglas

Cary matched her mother Catherine and wore an Elie Saab SS23 RTW dress with Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewellery.

Eleen Suliman

Eleen Suliman At The 76th Cannes Film Festival
Eleen Suliman

The Saudi TV presenter stunned in a sculpted Sara Mrad gown.

