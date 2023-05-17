Summer nail ideas: 10 looks to try this season

Idyllic seascapes, garden parties and balmy afternoons are just a stone's throw away – and they couldn't come sooner. As if we needed another reason to give our beauty game a refresh, this season presents the perfect opportunity to switch things up in the mani department.

Naturally, playful brights lend themselves well to the warmer months – think punchy green, luminous pink and larger-than-life orange.

Neon shades are a synonymous with summer beauty but to give things fresher feel, for 2023 we can't get enough of wavy accents, reverse French manicures, and splodgy multi-coloured abstract designs.

Whether you're planning a pre-holiday salon pitstop or have perfected your DIY mani game (in which case, we bow down), summer is the ideal time of year to branch out and stray from your usual go-to nail looks. The blush nails trend has flourished this season, defined by a rosy flush in the centre of the nails, and we're still reeling from the retro glamour of Daisy Jones & The Six, hence our current fondness for retro botanicals – did somebody say 'flower child'?

Hello! Fashion shares the summer nail ideas to have on your radar:

© Instagram / @aanchysnails Yellow with blue accents @aanchysnails

© Instagram / @cleangirlnails Blush golden hour @cleangirlnails

© Instagram / @phoebesummernails Retro pink and green @phoebesummernails

© Instagram / @beauty_by_hollie Neon and pastel blend @beauty_by_hollie

© Instagram / @betina_goldstein Pink and red waves @betina_goldstein

© Instagram / @nalan_nails Lime green dotted florals @nalan_nails

© Instagram / @thehotblend French pastel tips @thehotblend

© Instagram / @hardasnails_studio Vibrant abstracts @hardasnails_studio

© Instagram / @aimeestokesbeauty Neon wave accents @aimeestokesbeauty

© Instagram / @polished_yogi Sunset hues @polished_yogi

