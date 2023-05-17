Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Summer nail ideas: 10 looks to try this season
Summer nail ideas: 10 looks to try this season

Up your mani game with these must-have designs  

Neon and pastel blend @beauty_by_hollie
Idyllic seascapes, garden parties and balmy afternoons are just a stone's throw away – and they couldn't come sooner. As if we needed another reason to give our beauty game a refresh, this season presents the perfect opportunity to switch things up in the mani department.  

Naturally, playful brights lend themselves well to the warmer months – think punchy green, luminous pink and larger-than-life orange. 

Neon shades are a synonymous with summer beauty but to give things fresher feel, for 2023 we can't get enough of wavy accents, reverse French manicures, and splodgy multi-coloured abstract designs.

Whether you're planning a pre-holiday salon pitstop or have perfected your DIY mani game (in which case, we bow down), summer is the ideal time of year to branch out and stray from your usual go-to nail looks. The blush nails trend has flourished this season, defined by a rosy flush in the centre of the nails, and we're still reeling from the retro glamour of Daisy Jones & The Six, hence our current fondness for retro botanicals – did somebody say 'flower child'?

Hello! Fashion shares the summer nail ideas to have on your radar:

Yellow with blue accents @aanchysnails© Instagram / @aanchysnails
Yellow with blue accents @aanchysnails
Blush golden hour @cleangirlnails© Instagram / @cleangirlnails
Blush golden hour @cleangirlnails
Retro pink and green @phoebesummernails© Instagram / @phoebesummernails
Retro pink and green @phoebesummernails
Neon and pastel blend @beauty_by_hollie© Instagram / @beauty_by_hollie
Neon and pastel blend @beauty_by_hollie
Pink and red waves @betina_goldstein© Instagram / @betina_goldstein
Pink and red waves @betina_goldstein
Lime green dotted florals @nalan_nails© Instagram / @nalan_nails
Lime green dotted florals @nalan_nails
French pastel tips @thehotblend© Instagram / @thehotblend
French pastel tips @thehotblend
Vibrant abstracts @hardasnails_studio© Instagram / @hardasnails_studio
Vibrant abstracts @hardasnails_studio
Neon wave accents @aimeestokesbeauty© Instagram / @aimeestokesbeauty
Neon wave accents @aimeestokesbeauty
Sunset hues @polished_yogi© Instagram / @polished_yogi
Sunset hues @polished_yogi

