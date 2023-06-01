9 handmade pearl jewellery pieces guaranteed to elevate your summer wardrobe

When it comes to summer accessories, jewellery is key. This season, freshwater pearls are having a revival, having been spotted on some of the world’s most coveted royals and A-listers.

In the fashion world, pearl jewellery has long been synonymous with sophistication and elegance, and thanks to luxury German jewellery brand Coeur De Lion, you can now shop these durable, natural stones sustainably.

Founded in 1987, Coeur De Lion is renowned for creating handmade luxury designs using the highest quality materials, such as amethyst, rose quartz, sodalite, hematite and genuine freshwater pearls – which are the inspiration behind the brand’s latest summer collection that's helmed in natural beauty.

Each piece of jewellery is handcrafted with care, and even offers a lifelong repair service to guarantee long-lasting satisfaction. Over the past 35 years, the brand has become known for their exceptional quality and their impressive approach to sustainability.

From embracing your inner visionary to unleashing your entrepreneurial spirit, this exquisite new collection offers sleek and modern styling options – and all at an accessible price point…

Pearl jewellery we’re shopping from Coeur De Lion

From sophisticated gold hardware with freshwater pearls, to cuboid crystals in shimmering shades, each piece from Coeur De Lion looks elegant when mixed-and-matched or worn alone.

As the brand’s jewellery is so durable, you can invest safely in the knowledge that you won’t need to regularly replace your favourite pieces due to tarnishing or overuse. Coeur De Lion also places particular importance on being skin-friendly, as most of their pieces are designed with a hypoallergenic stainless-steel base.

For timeless elegance that transcends trends, this freshwater pearl set should be top of your wishlist. Each pearl charm features a small gold clasp, allowing you to attach the pearls wherever you like. Decorate your wrist with the bracelet, £95, designed with a slim chain, three freshwater pearls – one of which is detachable - and a glass crystal on the clasp for added elegance.

Pair the bracelet with the matching necklace, £175, which holds two freshwater pearls as well as five detachable pearl charms, which can be moved and fastened to any part of the chain.

The set wouldn’t be complete without the matching freshwater earrings, £85. Designed to hang prettily from the earlobes, each earring holds a detachable freshwater pearl charm – perfect for every occasion.

Intended to evoke peace and joy, the Harmony set is sleek and simple, featuring clarifying green malachite beads either side of freshwater pearls on a gold-plated chain. Believed by many to have uplifting properties, malachite is thought to attract positivity. Perfect for those seeking classic jewellery that won’t go out of style, the touch of green also adds a little colour to a timeless set.

Like many other products from Coeur De Lion, the Harmony necklace, £149 and bracelet, £79 feature a practical sliding fastener so you can adjust the chain to your chosen length. It also allows you to wear the necklace in different ways – as a choker, a classic length, or a long chain.

As for the earrings, £75, you can’t go wrong with two styles in one. Available in gold-plated stainless-steel, the freshwater pearls and malachite beads are suspended from two gold chains – one short and one long - attached to a gold stud. Simply remove the longer chain for a more casual, daytime accessory, then reattach for a more alluring look.

For those after a little more colour, this asymmetrical GeoCUBE® Fusion Pearl necklace, £149 is a paradox of romantic pearls and structured cubes. Designed in distinctive springlike shades, the combination of Swarvoski® crystals and pearls on a gold-plated stainless-steel chain is both fun and playful – plus available in three distinct colourways.

The bracelet, £79 features the same harmonious contrast of strict lines and delicate pearls on a shimmering chain. The clasp also comes with the brand’s initials embossed on a square charm, adding a delicate extra detail to the colourful design.

Last – but certainly not least – are the Fusion Festive earrings, £65 which are perfect to pair with the rest of the collection or worn alone for a little extra pizzazz. Available in the same four colourways as the bracelet, the bright colours are joined by an elegant pearl and a cuboid bead.

Each piece of jewellery ordered from Coeur De Lion is delivered in a premium designer case with a certificate of authenticity. Shop the rest of the enchanting collection now online, or sign up to the Coeur De Lion newsletter for 10% off your first order.