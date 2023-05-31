The Pearl Edit: 7 ways to wear them in 2023 and the coolest ones to shop now

Check out our favourite ways to wear pearls and the best pieces you can shop for summer 2023

Less faux pas, more faux pearls for summer 2023, please.

Since Coco Chanel (who famously once said: “a woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls,") first introduced faux pearls into mainstream fashion, they've never really left.

There were of course times when pearls were considered 'old fashioned’, but like many other retro trends this year, they are back with a bang. If the influence of the Y2K girlies wasn’t enough to make them cool again in 2023, or the mermaidcore trend that is currently dominating, or the Princess of Wales' recent appearance in a Camilla Elphick pearl belt, the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld themed gala this May certainly was.

© Getty Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2023

From A-listers to TikTok's coolest subcultures: fashionistas have constantly proved that pearls are the chicest, most versatile accessory on the planet, particularly for 2023. They can be dressed up or down, and you can dictate how much of a statement they make with the way you wear them.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a statement Camilla Elphick pearl belt with a pastel pink suit from Alexander McQueen

There’s no better time to update your jewellery box with some perfect pearls than right now.

Pearl and Gold Necklaces

As gold jewellery also leads the bijouterie trends of right now, many necklaces have combined gold with pearl to make stunning accessories that aren’t too punchy but certainly make an impact. With a white t-shirt tucked into some poplin striped trousers, a gold and pearl necklace dangling over will perfectly elevate an everyday outfit.

"The gold-tone Mini Bas Relief Pearl Choker is strung with a row of glass-based Swarovski pearls and finished with a crystal-studded orb pendant in the centre."

£155 AT VIVENNE WESTWOOD

Each piece of Ben Amun jewellery is handmade in New York. The stunning necklace features faux pearls and is 24-karat gold plated. £223 £79 AT THE OUTNET

Pearl Statement Earrings

Statement earrings are the moment right now. From jazzing up a more casual ensemble dress, to adding some extra va va voom to your sartorial agenda for an evening soiree, making a statement with your earrings is a must.

"This design is inspired by shape of hydrangeas. Hydrangea symbolises beauty, grace, gratitude. These earrings are effortless chic and elegant that would match any outfit."

£123 AT WOLF AND BADGER

"The Paris Earrings feature beautiful red love hearts, encrusted with evil eye, pearl and diamanté details."

£20 AT BEACHES & CREAM​

Pearl Statement Bags

Statement bags are a go-to for all seasons in 2023. That was made evidently clear at A/W fashion month earlier this year when models strutted down the runway for labels including Victoria Beckham, Louis Vuitton and Loewe carrying bags that made heads turn.

Whether you’re looking for a summer beach bag with pearl detailing or an evening basket bag that oozes old school glam, pearl bags are the chicest statement bag for summer.

This organza bag boasts faux pearls on the upper, chic handles and a magnetic clasp closure.

£45.99 AT ZARA

This bag is 100% glass and boasts a top-handle, all-over beaded design, gold-toned hardware, faux-pearl and bead embellishments. £340 AT SELFRIDGES

Pearls to Elevate Clothing

You don't need to go Kim K at the Met to put pearls into clothing. Even the slightest pearlescent addition can elevate a look in the chicest way possible. Take this stunning dress from Khanum's with pearl detailing across the neckline, or Mango's tweed jacket with pearlscent buttons. They delicately add some interest to an outfit.

"The pearl encrusted cutouts at the waist create a unique touch, oozing a combination of sexiness with sophistication. It's made from stretch-lycra and cut for a very close, figure-hugging fit."

£242 AT KHANUMS

This stunning tweed fabric jacket has a short design, but not cropped. It boasts pockets on the front, button fastenings and mother pearl effect buttons. £99.99 AT MANGO

Pearl Hair Accessories

From brides to be to all out at Ascot, pearl hair accessories are a great way to incorporate them into your look if you've already chosen an outfit -- because they go with absolutely anything. Whether you're a fan of preppy padded headbands or cute clips, every brand from high-street to high-end had beautiful pearl accessories this year.

These beautiful chunky clips are perfect for any chic soiree this summer. They can even be personalised for those extra special occassions. £18 AT GIGI & OLIVE

"Debuting our first reversible headband. Glossy pearls on one side of the chunky braided design, glittering rhinestones on the other. Switch up your look in the time it takes to flick your hair. Innovation never looked so chic." £50 AT ROSEINGS

Pearl Drop Earrings

Sometimes the statement ‘less is more’ rings true. Another classic style back for this year, the ethereal, elegant drop earring has gained more andmore momentum as the year has progressed. If a super chic, subtle addition to your outfit is what you’re looking for, then go for dainty drop earrings. The compact style makes them not OTT, yet the drop, as opposed to a stud, adds an extra touch of extra glam.

"Combining both feminine and modern designs completed with an elegant, natural pearl, these earrings will add movement and texture to your everday looks."

£31 AT ESTELLA BARTLETT

"Pearls to wear all year round. The Pink Pearl Hoops feature timeless freshwater pearls in a pink tone to add a warm tone."

£70 AT ASTRID AND MIYU



Pearl sunglasses chains

When we say sunglasses chains, we’re not talking Coco Chanel-approved full rows of pearls. Many of the chains on the market right now are intertwined with gold, making them as chic as they are practical.

"Keep your sunglasses safe and sound with this sunglasses chain, complete with gold beading and faux pearl details for a chic finish." £19.50 AT OLIVER BONAS

"This sunglasses chain features freshwater pearls with Japan golden plated brass findings. It's simple but sophisticated which can be use as sunglasses chain or necklace from day to night for any occasion."

£143 £115 AT WOLF AND BADGER

