The Pearl Edit: 7 ways to wear them in 2023 and the coolest ones to shop now

Less faux pas, more faux pearls for summer 2023, please.
Since Coco Chanel (who famously once said: “a woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls,") first introduced faux pearls into mainstream fashion, they've never really left.
There were of course times when pearls were considered 'old fashioned’, but like many other retro trends this year, they are back with a bang. If the influence of the Y2K girlies wasn’t enough to make them cool again in 2023, or the mermaidcore trend that is currently dominating, or the Princess of Wales' recent appearance in a Camilla Elphick pearl belt, the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld themed gala this May certainly was.
MORE: 10 Mermaidcore fashion pieces that will make a splash this summer
RELATED: The only 5 things you need to nail the Barbiecore trend
From A-listers to TikTok's coolest subcultures: fashionistas have constantly proved that pearls are the chicest, most versatile accessory on the planet, particularly for 2023. They can be dressed up or down, and you can dictate how much of a statement they make with the way you wear them.
There’s no better time to update your jewellery box with some perfect pearls than right now.
Pearl and Gold Necklaces
As gold jewellery also leads the bijouterie trends of right now, many necklaces have combined gold with pearl to make stunning accessories that aren’t too punchy but certainly make an impact. With a white t-shirt tucked into some poplin striped trousers, a gold and pearl necklace dangling over will perfectly elevate an everyday outfit.
Pearl Statement Earrings
Statement earrings are the moment right now. From jazzing up a more casual ensemble dress, to adding some extra va va voom to your sartorial agenda for an evening soiree, making a statement with your earrings is a must.
Pearl Statement Bags
Statement bags are a go-to for all seasons in 2023. That was made evidently clear at A/W fashion month earlier this year when models strutted down the runway for labels including Victoria Beckham, Louis Vuitton and Loewe carrying bags that made heads turn.
Whether you’re looking for a summer beach bag with pearl detailing or an evening basket bag that oozes old school glam, pearl bags are the chicest statement bag for summer.
Pearls to Elevate Clothing
You don't need to go Kim K at the Met to put pearls into clothing. Even the slightest pearlescent addition can elevate a look in the chicest way possible. Take this stunning dress from Khanum's with pearl detailing across the neckline, or Mango's tweed jacket with pearlscent buttons. They delicately add some interest to an outfit.
Pearl Hair Accessories
From brides to be to all out at Ascot, pearl hair accessories are a great way to incorporate them into your look if you've already chosen an outfit -- because they go with absolutely anything. Whether you're a fan of preppy padded headbands or cute clips, every brand from high-street to high-end had beautiful pearl accessories this year.
Pearl Drop Earrings
Sometimes the statement ‘less is more’ rings true. Another classic style back for this year, the ethereal, elegant drop earring has gained more andmore momentum as the year has progressed. If a super chic, subtle addition to your outfit is what you’re looking for, then go for dainty drop earrings. The compact style makes them not OTT, yet the drop, as opposed to a stud, adds an extra touch of extra glam.
Pearl sunglasses chains
When we say sunglasses chains, we’re not talking Coco Chanel-approved full rows of pearls. Many of the chains on the market right now are intertwined with gold, making them as chic as they are practical.
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.