Sydney Sweeney's latest outfit was straight out of the Blake Lively playbook

The Euphoria star wore a Thom Browne suit on The Today Show that the Gossip Girl actress would totally approve of...

Sydney Sweeney and Blake Lively have a lot in common: they play the blonde best friend in a cult-favourite teenage drama, they're big fans of eachother's work, and they're two of the most stylish actresses on the planet.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has openly said that Blake Lively is her style icon. Now she's taken inspiration from her fashion muse and wore an outfit that could have come straight out of the former Gossip Girl's statement dressing wardrobe

© Getty She wore a mint green Thom Browne suit

For an appearance on The Today Show, the Tory Burch ambassador nailed an outfit that combined Blake's power dressing prowess with the preppiness of Cher Horowitz from Clueless. She stunned in a mint green and white pleated skirt from Thom Browne paired with a matching blazer and a white-collared shirt and tie.

Like the ultimate style icon that she is, Sydney paired the colourful look with 2022's favourite footwear trend: ankle socks and heels. The white socks contrasted her black court pumps and made the incorporation of black into her look appear less harsh, whilst amping up the preppy school-girl vibe.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney in New York

Blake Lively and menswear go hand in hand. From dusty pink Ralph Lauren trouser suits to punchy patchwork Roland Mouret suits and ultra chic grey, black and white tartan, power suits are her absolute signature.

© Getty Blake Lively loves a Ralph Lauren suit and tie

Sydney interviewed Blake in 2019 for InStyle, where Sweeney asked: "Has your style changed since you’ve become a mom? My mom wears a lot of suits like you do, and that’s one of the main things I love about your style — all of your suit moments." Us too, Sydney.

© Getty Power suits are her signature

The Handmaid's Tale actress is a style icon in her own right. From her playful Miu Miu to elegant Oscar De La Renta and glamorous McQueen suits, she is undoubtedly a poster girl of the moment.

The Serena Van Der Woodsen/Cassie Howard/Cher Horowitz crossover we never knew we needed.

