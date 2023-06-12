The best outfits from Max Mara's Swedish fashion show

The label presented its Resort 2024 collection in Stockholm with a front row as exquisite as the show...

On Sunday Max Mara presented its Resort '24 collection at the Stockholm City Hall. The Italian label's latest collection is heavily influenced by Selma Lagerlöf (1858 - 1940), the Scandinavian who became the first woman ever to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The stellar collection which focuses on modernising silhouettes of the 1900s, paid homage to the fashion of Selma's era, and to her commitment to developing ideas that totally contrasted the ideology of her day. "As a writer she argued for social change and progress, with views on the role of women and sexuality that were ahead of her time," Max Mara explained in a press release.

"Max Mara presents a collection in which the no-nonsense, upright, tailored silhouette of the 1900s yields modern looking gigot sleeves, ankle grazing skirts, elbow length capes and smart blouses to wear with bow ties," the brand said. "In contrast there are billowing tunics, long and short, featuring black and ivory braids, pom poms, tassels and studs that echo folk motifs. A striking modernity is achieved by taking folk blouses and recutting them in linear modern fabrics, stripping away superfluous decor."

The fashion show front row was just as powerful as the message behind the clothing. Lily Collins, Demi Moore, Lili Reinhart and Nicky Hilton are just a few names who made up the unequivocally stylish guest-list.

Here are some of the most incredible looks from the event:

Who attended the Max Mara show:

Lily Collins

© Getty Lily Collins

Lily oozed dramatic goth glam in a structured black maxi skirt and an oversized black and gold waist belt.

Lili Reinhart

© Getty Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star took this year's beloved sheer dress trend to the front row in a mesh long-sleeved top and black trousers.

Demi Moore

© Getty Demi Moore

Demi looked ultra elegant in a minimalistic cream maxi dress.

Nicky Hilton

© Getty Nicky Hilton

Nicky opted for a feminime frills in a whimsical green pleated dress.

Olivia Culpo

© Getty Olivia Culpo

Olivia made the case for heavy layers in summer in black wide leg trousers with a longline jacket.

Kathy Hilton

© Getty Kathy Hilton

Kathy stunned in a summery monochromatic ensemble.

Leonie Hanne

© Getty Leonie Hanne

The influencer and former Hello! Fashion cover girl gave summer florals a 2023 makeover in the chicest two piece.

Karen Wazen Bakhazi

© Getty Karen Wazen Bakhazi

Karen channelled modern princess vibes in a blue strapless gown with a chiffon cape.

Amy Adams

© Getty Amy Adams

Amy looked super chic with a camel blazer thrown over her all black ensemble.

Mun Ka-Young

© Getty Mun Ka-Young

Mun Ka-Young made the case for 2023's favourite accessory, opera gloves, on the front row.

What is a resort collection?

Also known as a 'cruise collection', this is a line of ready-to-wear clothing produced by a fashion house that is ideal for summer holidays.

