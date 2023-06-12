Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a new job at Tiffany & Co.

Today, Tiffany & Co. announced its newest global ambassador, is none other than founder, businesswoman and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

“It is an incredible honour to partner with such an iconic jeweller with a rich history.” said Rosie in a statement, “I am very proud to be a part of this legacy and the Tiffany & Co. family.” Known for her sophisticated Insta aesthetic and starting her own beauty line, Rose Inc, she will no doubt be bringing her signature glamour to the Tiffany brand. The mother of one has had a busy summer so far, having just launched her signature collection with Hunza G.

In the new campaign Rosie wears key designs from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue collection, including a surreal diamond-encrusted shell necklace. The new collection’s designs celebrate French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger and his fascination with the sea. “The collection will debut in two phases over the course of 2023 with various themes embodying aquatic life,” the brand explained. The necklace Rosie wears features an innovative clasp that means it can be worn in four unique styles.

As one of the most gifted jewellery designers of all time, Schlumberger seamlessly juxtaposed geometric motifs with organic shapes to create three-dimensional textures. Mixing 18k gold and platinum, Schlumberger often paid homage to nature’s palette through his use of brightly coloured enamel and vivid gemstones.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x Tiffany & Co.

It was Schlumberger who revived the public’s inclination towards bolder, stronger pieces with his unexpected pairings of bright colours. Schlumberger is also credited with reviving the art of paillonné enamel—a 19th century art form that involves a labour-intensive process of layering enamel over 18k yellow gold. By firing translucent enamel over fine sheets of gold foil, he was able to create masterpieces of extraordinary depth. Schlumberger ushered in an unprecedented chapter of jewellery design when he began his legendary collaboration with Tiffany in 1956.

© T|Tiffany & Co. Studio Tiffany & Co.'s Shell necklace from the 2023 'Out of the Blue' collection

When Schlumberger began his tenure at Tiffany & Co., one of his first artistic moves was to mount the legendary Tiffany Diamond in a high jewellery design. In a bold move that solidified Schlumberger’s artistic role at the company, Tiffany entrusted the young designer with setting the 128.54-carat fancy yellow diamond in his iconic Ribbon Rosette necklace which was worn by Audrey Hepburn.

© Bettmann Audrey Hepburn pictured wearing Schlumberger’s 'Ribbon Rosette' necklace set with the Tiffany Diamond

