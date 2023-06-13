Mia Regan looks completely different with seriously wild hair transformation

Mia Regan just underwent a major hair transformation – and we had to do a double take. The model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham is certainly not afraid of beauty experimentation, and she has a new hairstyle to prove it.

Showing off her impressive versatility, the 20-year-old rocked a fresh new look that stopped us in our tracks. Mia was tagged in a series of snaps over on Instagram in which she sported two super long plaits.

© Instagram / @ellenicolson Mia branched out from her usual short style

The LFW regular looked totally different, branching out from her usual chin-length locks in favour of a look that would have given Rapunzel a run for her money.

Mia looked in excellent spirits as she posed alongside her fellow Miu Miu-clad Storm models while showing off her new 'do. The stylish, yet practical, classic double braid look is cutesy, but ultimately a great choice for summer 2023, especially in the midst of a heatwave when a curtain of hair is borderline oppressive.

© Instagram / @ellenicolson The model championed XXL plaits

It is unclear as to whether Mia's new look comes courtesy of clip-in extensions or another means, but what we can say for sure is that her hairpiece matched her light blonde locks perfectly.

The model completed her look with low-key separates: a classic black tank top, a white mini skirt, an oversized blazer and a statement gold pendant.

She styled her plaits with two-tone glitzy hair clips which adorned her hairline – very in keeping with the current trend for retro accessories (think slides, kirby grips and the like).

For those hitting up a festival anytime soon, you may want to take a leaf out of Mia's hairstyle playbook…

