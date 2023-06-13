Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mia Regan looks completely different with seriously wild hair transformation
Subscribe

Mia Regan looks completely different with seriously wild hair transformation

The model opted for XXL plaits…

Mia Regan with short blonde hair
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

Mia Regan just underwent a major hair transformation – and we had to do a double take. The model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham is certainly not afraid of beauty experimentation, and she has a new hairstyle to prove it.

Showing off her impressive versatility, the 20-year-old rocked a fresh new look that stopped us in our tracks. Mia was tagged in a series of snaps over on Instagram in which she sported two super long plaits.

READ: Mia Regan brought back Sienna Miller's most iconic 2000's accessory

Mia Regan with two long plaits © Instagram / @ellenicolson
Mia branched out from her usual short style

The LFW regular looked totally different, branching out from her usual chin-length locks in favour of a look that would have given Rapunzel a run for her money.

Mia looked in excellent spirits as she posed alongside her fellow Miu Miu-clad Storm models while showing off her new 'do. The stylish, yet practical, classic double braid look is cutesy, but ultimately a great choice for summer 2023, especially in the midst of a heatwave when a curtain of hair is borderline oppressive.

MORE: The Beckhams’ coronation celebrations were insanely stylish

READ: Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan turns heads in impossibly slick latex dress

Mia Regan eating white sporting two long blonde plaits © Instagram / @ellenicolson
The model championed XXL plaits

It is unclear as to whether Mia's new look comes courtesy of clip-in extensions or another means, but what we can say for sure is that her hairpiece matched her light blonde locks perfectly.  

The model completed her look with low-key separates: a classic black tank top, a white mini skirt, an oversized blazer and a statement gold pendant.

She styled her plaits with two-tone glitzy hair clips which adorned her hairline – very in keeping with the current trend for retro accessories (think slides, kirby grips and the like).

For those hitting up a festival anytime soon, you may want to take a leaf out of Mia's hairstyle playbook…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

Other topics

More Hello! Fashion

See more